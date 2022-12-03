GREENVILLE — He’s often known for his soft-spoken, kind answers with the media.
And while his tone never changed, when asked about how it feels to be heading to a state title game, first-year Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross was quick to remind folks about his resume.
“Well, it feels great,” Norcross said with a smile. “But I’ve been to nine of them.”
The six-time defending Virginia High School League Class 1 state champion Gladiators fought off previously unbeaten Essex for a thrilling 21-8 victory in the Class 1 high school football state semifinals on Saturday afternoon in front of a raucous crowd in Greenville.
With the victory, Riverheads advances to its eighth consecutive state championship and will face George Wythe next week at 12 p.m. in Salem in an attempt to win its seventh in a row.
“We knew we were going against one of the best teams in the state,” Norcross said of the Trojans, who the Gladiators have faced often in the postseason. “I guess we’re one of the best teams in the state because we won, but they’re a tremendous team with tremendous athletes. We put a few things in that they weren’t ready for and they didn’t adjust well.”
Riverheads used a pair of methodical drives in the first half to go into intermission up, but it didn’t come without some early-game fireworks that certainly had the RHS faithful uneasy.
Essex, which has now suffered six consecutive losses to the Gladiators in the postseason, put up a strong fight early with University of Virginia signee Kam Robinson, a linebacker and receiver for the team, almost single handedly keeping the Trojans in the game himself.
After Cayden Cook-Cash capped off a 14-play, 66-yard drive to open up the game with a 6-yard touchdown run to put Riverheads up 7-0 early, Robinson later responded with an interception on defense and followed that up with a 18-yard touchdown reception.
Following the reception, Robinson caught a 2-point conversion from Essex quarterback Michael Brimmer and suddenly, the Trojans held an 8-7 lead with 10:30 left in the second.
“Tip your hat to Robinson,” Norcross said. “He’s a tremendous player. We battled him the best we could and I think we did a pretty good job on him. I know he had a touchdown and 2-point conversion, but we watched their statistics and he was their big receiver. We had the idea that we’d make them go to someone else besides him and it worked today.”
That score held until just before half when, once again, the Gladiators went on a long drive.
Eventually, Cook-Cash plunged in from 5 yards out to cap a 13-play, 64-yard drive and David Austin intercepted a pass on the last play of the half to put RHS up 14-8 at the break.
“We’ve been in big games before,” Norcross said. “Most of these guys have been in at least two. They know that sometimes the other team makes a good play and sometimes you will.”
After struggling offensively in the first half outside of Robinson’s touchdown catch, Essex found some rhythm in the second half with Robinson and running back Dorian Harris stepping up and making plays in both the passing and running game consistently.
But ultimately, a pair of fumbles deep in Riverheads territory and a costly 1-yard touchdown run given up to RHS running back Luke Bryant with 6:23 left was too much to overcome.
The Trojans, who finished with just 124 yards of total offense, finished with five turnovers.
“More than anything else, Essex hadn’t played a four-quarter game all year,” Norcross said about the Trojans, who entered the contest 13-0. “That makes a difference. You get criticized sometimes for not taking kids out [late in blowouts] but if they don’t condition themselves, it’s going to catch up to you at some point in time. We’ve been battle-tested this year. Nothing has been easy for us. I’m so proud of these guys and the coaching staff.”
Cook-Cash had a big game, once again, for the Gladiators (11-1) as he went toe-to-toe with Robinson and finished with 31 carries for 149 rushing yards and two scores while also picking up a key interception in the second quarter from the safety position on defense.
Luke Bryant added 22 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown while Cody Cash had nine carries for 22 yards. Riverheads did not complete a pass for a second straight week.
“Give those guys up front credit for their blood, sweat and tears,” Norcross said. “They fought their hearts out against a very physical front. [Essex] was a very good defensive team and we were able to crack holes and Cayden is a good enough back to get through it.”
Riverheads will head back to Salem Stadium for a 12 p.m. tilt with George Wythe, which defeated Grundy in the other VHSL Class 1 semifinal on Saturday, next week.
As the Gladiators seek their seventh consecutive win and 10th since 2000, Norcross said he’s optimistic that the team will receive the same type of support as they did Saturday.
“Our 12th man or whatever you want to call it, they keep us going,” Norcross said. “They’re with us. They get on the referees and young players when they have to and they cheer for us. It truly is a home-field advantage and that’s why we fight so hard to earn it.”
In his first season as the head coach at Riverheads, Norcross has maintained tradition.
And although the former longtime defensive coordinator is plenty familiar with what it takes to win next week in Salem, he could finally admit that it still had a special feel to it.
“George Wythe has a lot of good athletes,” Norcross said. “I look forward to it being another heck of a game. We have to make sure none of our guys are [beat] up from this because it was physical. But again, our kids deserve all the praise in the world. They’ve earned it.”
Essex 0 8 0 0 — 8
Riverheads 7 0 7 7 — 21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 6 run (Brooks kick), 5:16
Second Quarter
ESS — Robinson 18 pass from Brimmer (Robinson pass from Brimmer), 0:37
RIV — Cook-Cash 5 run (Brooks kick), 0:31
Fourth Quarter
RIV — Bryant 1 run (Books kick), 6:23
Individual Stats
RUSHING — ESS: Harris 12-47, Brimmer 4-(-7). RIV: Cook-Cash 31-149, Bryant 22-96, Cash 9-22, Dunlap 3-(-2).
PASSING — ESS: Brimmer 8-16-2. RIV: Dunlap 0-2-1.
RECEIVING — ESS: Robinson 6-82, Garner-Rich 1-4, Harris 1-(-2).
