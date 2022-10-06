Although it felt like a devastating setback at the time because of how important it was to so many folks in the Greenville area and around the Shenandoah Valley, a loss to Lord Botetourt on Sept. 9 may have helped Riverheads.
Sure, the Gladiators would rather have won that game and sat alone atop the Virginia High School League record book with a 53-game winning streak. But the team faced its first share of adversity in quite some time that night and responded accordingly.
"Naturally, we would like to be undefeated but we have played some good teams that have given us direction on things we need to improve on," Riverheads first-year head coach Ray Norcross said. "But I like where we are. I am pleased with the focus of our players on getting better during this time when our schedule is difficult."
The Gladiators had a bye following the loss to the Cavaliers and then handled Tazwell 35-12 at home on Sept. 24.
But last week, Riverheads' game at Westmoreland was cancelled. As a result, the team has played just one game in a one-month span and concerns about chemistry and sharpness are certainly valid for the RHS coaching staff.
"They are an extremely disciplined and well-coached team," Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant said. "They don't have any weaknesses and we must play our best in every facet of the game to be successful."
The Bison travel to Greenville to face the Gladiators in an old-school Augusta County rivalry on Friday at 7 p.m.
Gap has won three straight since a Week 2 blowout loss to Luray behind a strong, deep rushing attack.
"We're pretty happy with where we are at this point but we realize that we cannot be complacent," Wygant said earlier this week. "Our guys still come to work each day and look to improve."
Dylan Alphin leads the Bison with 62 carries for 631 yards and three touchdowns while Jeffery Hildebrand has 50 carries for 354 yards and four scores, Colby Yeago has tallied 29 carries for 246 yards and three scores and Blake Robertson had also put up solid numbers as the fourth option with 16 carries for 208 yards and five touchdowns.
With baseball standout Micah Canterbury now at quarterback, the Gap offense has been clicking on all cylinders.
"Buffalo Gap is a good team with quality skill players and a good scheme," Norcross said. "They have good team speed and are very aggressive. "This is a rivalry game, as most of our district games are. We can't get caught up with that. We have to remain focused."
In their four victories this season, the Bison have been stingy defensively, allowing just 8.7 points per game.
Against Riverheads, who was without standout running back Cayden Cook-Cash against Tazewell due to an undisclosed injury, Gap will still face a difficult task in slowing down one of the area's best rushing attacks.
Luke Bryant leads the Gladiators with 46 carries for 391 yards and seven touchdowns this season while Cody Cash has 34 carries for 271 yards and four scores and David Austin has 30 carries for 146 yards and three more.
"Effort and discipline will be the factors that can win us this game," Wygant said.
Since the loss to Lord Botetourt earlier this season, Riverheads has gone a bit overlooked due a lack of games.
But the Gladiators have a chance to return to the field and play in a meaningful game on Friday against Gap.
And for Norcross and his staff, they're optimistic the team will be ready to respond accordingly once again.
"We have to keep improving," Norcross said. "Our district is very strong and there are no easy ones from now on."
