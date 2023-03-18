Riverheads opened the season in Greenville on Thursday with a convincing 7-2 non-district victory over Mountain View.
The Gladiators won five of the six singles matches, with junior Makarah Hollinger winning No. 2 singles and Brenna Collins, another junior, winning at the No. 3 spot.
Senior Taia Chandler, sophomore Madison Catlett, and junior Ashlyn Almarode swept the bottom three spots to give Riverheads a commanding early lead.
The duos of Hollinger and Collins and Catlett and Almarode then cruised in their respective No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches to seal the win for RHS.
Ava Pittington, a junior, won at No. 1 singles for the Generals and also paired with teammate Charlotte Weaver, a senior, to earn a win at No. 1 doubles.
The Gladiators (1-0) are back in action Monday in their Shenandoah District opener at Staunton, while Mountain View will regroup and face Riverheads at home Wednesday.
