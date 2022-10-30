STAUNTON — "This district prepares you to make a run in the postseason."
Truer words couldn't have been stated by first-year Riverheads head coach, but long time veteran assistant, Ray Norcross after a hard fought 35-0 victory over their Queen City rival Staunton in high school football action Friday at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.
The scoreboard said it was just business as usual for the Big Red machine, but Staunton did not just roll over and lay down. Riverheads had to earn it with timely defensive stops and offensive execution, as they overcame an uncharacteristic 11 penalties for 95 yards, to shut out the Storm, limiting them to under 100 total yards of offense.
The Gladiators took the opening kick at their own 33 and put together a 13-play scoring drive for 67 yards, using just over six minutes, capped off by a Bennett Dunlap 2-yard quarterback keeper. Senior fullback Cody Cash broke loose for big runs of 13 and 10 yards to push Riverheads down the field, setting up the score. Sophomore kicker Zac Brooks hit the extra point putting RHS up 7-0. This would be the only score of the first quarter, as both teams traded offensive possessions and hard-hitting defense.
"Their athleticism and speed really challenged us, noticeably in the first half," stated Norcross. "It was a very good defensive effort by both teams."
The Storm had their best offensive drive in the middle of the second quarter starting on their own 46, using an 11-play drive and showcasing sophomore running back Braylen Fields and senior quarterback Walker Darby.
On fourth down, Riverheads sacked Darby, forcing a fumble, initially recovered by a Gladiator, but after a 10-yard return, it appeared to be stolen back by the Storm, which would have resulted in a new set of downs for the home team. After a conference by the officials, it was determined that the Riverheads player that recovered the fumble was standing partially out of bounds, killing the play at that spot resulting in a turnover on downs in favor of the visitors.
The Gladiators then showcased a trademark 17-play, 70-yard scoring drive with Cayden Cook-Cash powering through for his first touchdown of the night with 15 seconds left in the first half. Brooks kicked the extra point, increasing the Riverheads lead to 14-0.
"That was tough," Storm head coach Michael Bell expressed. "Our defense was playing their hearts out. One more stop and we come out in the second half only down 7-0 to receive the kickoff. That's Riverheads, though. That's what they do."
Coming out of the locker room, the Gladiators turned up the pressure defensively, stopping Staunton at midfield, as a fourth-down pass just missed the outreach of a wide open receiver. Although the Storm defense limited the explosive running back in the first half, Cook-Cash started to warm up.
The Division I recruit hit the scrum hard, then bounced to the right sideline for a 33-yard gain. After tacking on a 15-yard personal foul, the Gladiators were knocking on the door. A false start moved Riverheads back to the 12-yard line, but on fourth-and-goal, Dunlap completed his only aerial of the night to Austin Roberts on a tight end drag route just inside the end zone. Brooks kick was true and the score was now 21-0.
After the ensuing kickoff, the Storm fumbled on their first play and it was recovered by Riverheads senior Ethan Eppard at the 36. Cook-Cash wasted no time bursting through untouched for his second touchdown on the night. Brooks nailed the point after and the Gladiators took a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Red Pride defense received sacks from Roberts, senior Cayden Swats, junior Noah Ross, and added another fumble recovery by Cody Cash to set up Cook-Cash's final score of the evening, a 39-yard jaunt, giving him 173 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns for the day. Brooks remained perfect with the boot, setting up the 35-0 final score.
For the Storm (7-2, 3-2 Shenandoah), they take a two-game losing streak into the season finale at Wilson Memorial, needing a win to stay in the Region 3C playoff picture.
A disappointed, but optimistic Coach Bell reiterated his belief in his squad after the loss.
"I told them we have to finish the season, we have a chance to be 8-2," Bell said. "We have a chance to make the playoffs. I love them all. I wouldn't trade them for anyone. A lot of people didn't expect us to be where we are, but here we are. We have to keep moving forward and finish the fight."
The Gladiators (7-1, 5-0 Shenandoah) remain perfect in district play and clinched their 17th league title, as the six-time defending Virginia High School League Class 1 state championships head into the perennial slugfest with Stuarts Draft next week with major playoff points on the line.
"We are blessed with good players that buy into our system, play hard and work hard," Norcross said. "We have great assistant coaches and they prepare our kids every week. Our community support is incredible and they understand our expectations for the program. Riverheads and Stuarts Draft have played in some monumental games, and next week, I expect nothing different."
Riverheads 7 7 14 7 — 35
Staunton 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
RIV — Dunlap 5 run (Brooks Kick), 6:00
Second Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 2 run (Brooks Kick), 0:15
Third Quarter
RIV — Dunlap 6 pass to Roberts (Brooks Kick), 5:34
RIV — Cook-Cash 36 run (Brooks Kick), 5:17
Fourth Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 39 run (Brooks Kick), 7:53
