GREENVILLE — The Riverheads Lamborghini is rolling down the interstate again for a state championship showdown.
The opportunistic Gladiators ensured their quest for a sixth straight Virginia High School League Class 1 football championship trophy after pounding the Essex Trojans 56-12 in the state semifinals Saturday.
The lopsided victory extended the Gladiators’ winning streak to 49 and 24 in postseason play. They also improved to 5-0 all-time against the Trojans since the teams first played in 2016 with a winning margin of 195-47. The two schools have met each year since 2017 (except 2020 when Essex didn’t play football because of COVID-19) in the Class 1 semifinals.
With the latest win, naturally an old rival is waiting 4:30 p.m. next Saturday at Salem Stadium in another attempt to dethrone the five-time defending champion Gladiators. Galax gets its third straight crack at Riverheads after the Maroon Tide crushed previously unbeaten Holston 51-21 in Saturday’s other semifinal.
The Gladiators and Maroon Tide are meeting for the fifth time in the last seven years at the state level, including four in the title game. Galax was the last team to beat Riverheads in a championship contest, escaping 7-6 in 2015 when a two-point conversion pass fell incomplete after time had expired.
Riverheads head coach Robert Casto is a little bit in awe with the latest accomplishment by his program.
“It is our goal every year to reach the title game, but to have done it now for seven straight years is simply mind-boggling,” he said. “There is no other way to put it. That goes to show our kids work hard and they take nothing for granted. It is really an unbelievable feat. Not one group of kids has done it. Several groups have come through to keep it going.”
Riverheads used a bit of right-place-at-the-right-time and outright thievery to grab a 14-0 lead less than seven minutes in, and it was all downhill for Essex the rest of the afternoon.
Sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash was in the middle of both of the early game-breaking madness. On the game’s first series, Luke Bryant had the ball knocked free at the 1 and Cook-Cash pounced on the loose ball in the end zone for the touchdown.
Essex’s first possession had the Trojans marching downfield and appearing primed for a potential game-tying touchdown, but Cook-Cash dashed those dreams. Essex’s Dorian Harris was fighting for extra yardage at Riverheads’ 20 when Cook-Cash pulled off a great pickpocket, ripping the ball out of Harris’ hands and setting sail 80 yards in front of the Trojans’ startled sideline for a stunning 14-0 lead.
“Without a doubt, that was the turning point,” Casto said. “Essex was driving the ball and all excited about perhaps tying the game. That changed everything. Cayden made a great defensive play.”
By the time the first quarter mercifully ended for the Trojans, they were staring at a 28-0 deficit and knowing this state semifinal was going to end like all the rest.
Riverheads forced an Essex punt on the Trojans’ second possession and the Gladiators were back in business at their own 37. After two runs and a penalty had the ball at Riverheads’ 47, Bennett Dunlap hit Cole Burton with a swing pass that turned into a 38-yard gain to the 15. Two plays later, Cook-Cash had his third first-quarter touchdown and 32nd of the season on a 4-yard run and a 21-0 lead at the 2:09 mark.
And it only got worse for the Trojans when Riverheads pooch-kicked the kickoff down the middle of field where there were no Essex defenders in sight, allowing Caleb Ramsey to fell on the ball at the 30.
Disaster nearly struck Riverheads on the first snap when the ball was fumbled, popping up in the air and nearly grabbed for a touchdown going the other way. But the luck on this day had the Gladiators recovering for a 10-yard loss. The next snap went much smoother as Dunlap hit an open Landon Lightner behind the defense for a 40-yard TD.
“We had a little luck jumping on the ball in the end zone for the first score and then the pooch kick worked out in our favor for another score,” Casto said.
Riverheads’ defense sparkled again to stop another potential Essex score. The Trojans went on an 18-play drive that started at the 22 only to be stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 6 after an incomplete pass.
The Gladiators needed only six plays to go 94 yards. Burton’s 39-yard run and Bryant’s 25-yard scamper on the first two plays set the drive’s tone. Burton finished with a 3-yard run and a 35-0 blowout with 3:20 left in the half.
Essex finally found the scoreboard when Kamren Robinson made a spectacular one-handed grab with his extended left hand (think an OBJ catch here) while streaking down the left sideline for 60 yards.
“That was one heckuva of a catch,” Casto said. “That kid (6-2, 215 junior) is a tremendous athlete.”
Essex’s joy was short-lived. Riverheads got the ball at its 45 following the kickoff, and after a penalty pushed it to midfield, Burton took a direct snap straight up the middle for the touchdown.
The Trojans had chance to score to begin the second half, but once again Riverheads’ defense stopped them on downs at the 1. Essex had gotten a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone on fourth down, which almost everyone thought was an automatic first down, but not in high school. The ball was moved half the distance to the 3 before the defense made the stop at the 1 and started trotting off the field much to the confusion of the crowd, which thought it was only second down.
So in true Riverheads fashion, the Gladiators embarked on a 99-yard drive that took 12 plays, including a 27-yard completion to Noah Smiley. Aidan Miller capped the series with a 3-yard run.
“The defense made two big stops inside the 5 on the day,” Casto said. “There is not much room for the offense to maneuver that close in, which allows us to play differently in the red zone.
“Essex has a lot of weapons. The defense did a great job keeping Essex’s weapons in front of them. It takes a lot of 5-yard passes to reach the end zone,” he said.
Riverheads’ reserves accounted for the final TD when Chris Brooks found Aidan Hearn for an 11-yard scoring strike. The possession was set up at Essex’s 9 after a bad snap on a punt attempt.
Casto was pleased with the overall performance after some stops-and-starts against Buffalo Gap the previous week.
“We spent the week working on and fine-tuning a lot of things,” he said. “I thought we executed extremely well and our blocking had a much better rhythm to it. Bennett made a lot of nice plays that set the tone so they couldn’t pack 11 guys in the box.”
Dunlap completed 5-of-6 passes for 123 yards. Lightner led the receivers with 51 yards, while Burton added 45 and Smiley 37.
Burton, who went over 1,000 yards on the season, spearheaded the rushing assault that gained 291 yards with 146 on only 10 carries. Bryant had 71 on seven carries and Cook-Cash added 54 on 10 runs.
Casto knows Galax is going to be a tough final hurdle to clear.
“They are quite familiar with us and we are quite familiar with them,” he said. “They are playing good football right now and have beaten a lot of good teams.”
Essex 0 6 0 6 — 12
Riverheads 28 14 7 7 — 56
First Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash fumble recovery end zone (Robson kick)
RIV —Cook-Cash 80 fumble return (Robson kick)
RIV — Cook-Cash 4 run (Robson kick)
RIV — Lightner 40 pass from Dunlap (Robson kick)
Second Quarter
RIV — Burton 3 run (Robson kick)
ESSEX — Robinson 60 pass from Ball (kick failed)
RIV — Burton 50 run (Robson kick)
Third Quarter
RIV — Miller 3 run (Robson kick)
Fourth Quarter
ESSEX — Ball 45 run (run failed)
RIV — Hearn 11 pass from Brooks (Robson kick)
