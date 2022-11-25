GREENVILLE — Ray Norcross knew the pressure he faced when he accepted the position.
As a longtime defensive coordinator at Riverheads under former legendary head coach Robert Casto, Norcross was familiar with the culture at RHS and the success the program has had this century.
But taking over as the Gladiators head coach for the first time in his career was a new challenge, and it was one that certainly brought quite a bit of uncertainty after Riverheads had a 52-game winning streak snapped early in the season with a loss to Lord Botetourt.
Turns out, the top-seeded Gladiators have the same type of resiliency and postseason focus that helped lead them to the last six Virginia High School League Class 1 state titles as they put together one of their best overall efforts of the season in a 42-13 rout of second-seeded Central-Lunenburg in the Region 1B football championship in Greenville on Friday.
“This region was pretty tough,” Norcross said. “We were able to come out on top and we have a monumental battle next week. I’m really thankful for the opportunity and I think this is a way I can make sure [the administration’s] faith in me was well worth it.”
Facing a Chargers team that entered the game with an unbeaten record and ranked as the No. 2 team in Class 1 by the VHSL’s power ratings system, Riverheads left no doubt.
RHS quarterback Bennett Dunlap capped off a seven-play, 51-yard drive to open the game with a 1-yard keeper up the middle to open the game and after a three-and-out from Central on its first drive, Dunlap scored on a 4-yard bootleg to make it 14-0 with 2:23 left in the first.
From there, the RHS run game got going with Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant each rushing for over 100 yards and scoring twice throughout the second and third quarters.
“We knew when it gets to this time of the year, you have to be able to run the ball because of the way the weather is with the cold,” Norcross said. “Our line did a great job tonight.”
And while the Riverheads rushing offense was impressive, finishing with 387 yards on the ground as a team, the defense was arguably more impressive with a stout performance.
The Gladiators didn’t allow Central to get a first down until late in the second quarter, held the Chargers to under 30 first-half yards and didn’t allow a score until emptying their bench late in the game with a six-touchdown lead and a running clock.
“We knew they would throw if they couldn’t run the ball, but no one has been able to force them into that all year,” Norcross said. “We had a pretty good feeling we knew what they would do out of T-formation. We played against stuff like this before. Lunenburg is a good team and this [score] is no reflection of the quality team that they had this year.”
Cook-Cash and Adam Higgins both had interceptions to help keep Central out of the end zone and the team also forced a fumble that it was able to recover and turn into a score.
The Chargers finished with 202 yards of total offense, most of which came in the fourth quarter with the game well in control for Riverheads, and were 1-of-10 on third down.
“Our coaches did a great job getting them ready,” Norcross said. “Our feelings were hurt last week because we let a team run on us. We recommitted to stopping the run and it showed tonight.”
Central also finished just 1-of-4 on fourth-down conversions, which played into Riverheads’ hands as the Gladiators were able to quickly turn those turnovers on downs into scores.
“It’s always a big emotional lift when you can stuff a team for four plays and get the ball back,” Norcross said. “They went for it on their side of the 50, which gave us some good field position. We did a great job tonight.”
Cook-Cash had another big game running the ball, finishing with 172 yards and two scores on just 13 carries as he sat most of the second half with the Gladiators leading big.
But he was just one of 10 different ball carriers for Riverheads in the blowout as Luke Bryant had 11 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns, Cody Cash ran for 49 yards on seven carries, Cole Fletcher had five carries for 25 yards and Dunlap had his two scores.
“We have a rule around here that if you can’t play when you’re up 40, you can’t play when down by 40,” Norcross said. “We want these kids to have real playing time, not practice time. We’ll sacrifice stats in order to get that. They’re certainly a big part of our success.”
The victory marked the eighth consecutive Region 1B title for the Gladiators (10-1), who will now host the winner of Essex and King & Queen Central in the state semifinals next week.
The Trojans are 12-0 on the year and defeated the Royal Tigers 48-8 in the regular season.
Riverheads is 5-0 all-time against Essex, including a 56-12 win last season in Greenville.
For Norcross, accepting the head-coaching job at Riverheads was a long goal of his, and he’s made the investment worthwhile for the RHS administration despite the pressure faced.
And as the Gladiators advance another week, he knows it won’t get any easier from here.
“It will be one heck of a game and a very big challenge for our defense to stop the athletes they have,” Norcross said. “They have a good receiver, a good running back. Certainly, we’re looking forward to that challenge.”
Central-Lunenburg 0 0 0 13 0 — 13
Riverheads 14 7 21 0 — 42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
RIV — Dunlap 1 run (Brooks kick), 8:56
RIV — Dunlap 4 run (Brooks kick), 2:23
Second Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 65 run (Brooks kick), 2:30
Third Quarter
RIV — Bryant 5 run (Brooks kick), 9:29
RIV — Bryant 20 run (Brooks kick), 6:09
RIV — Cook-Cash 1 run (Brooks kick), 0:33
Fourth Quarter
CL — Watson 11 run (Barnes kick), 3:32
CL — Jones Jr. 35 run (kick failed), 1:00
Individual Stats
RUSHING: CL — Jones Jr. 13-84, Watson 8-23, Moore 4-21, Johnson 2-1, Redd 1-1, Bishop 1-(-1), Morris 1-(-1), Mattox 4-(-5). RIV — Cook-Cash 13-172, Bryant 11-107, Cash 7-49, Fletcher 5-25, B. Dunlap 4-17, Brooks 3-14, L. Dunlap 3-4, Hearn 1-0, Fortune 1-0, Boehm 1-(-1).
PASSING: CL — Mattox 3-10-2-79. RIV — B. Dunlap 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING: CL — Jones 1-42, Morris 1-24, Bishop 1-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.