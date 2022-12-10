SALEM — The roar of the home bleachers in Salem Stadium was a familiar sound.
As Bennett Dunlap held up the Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship trophy toward the crowd, they returned the favor by exploding in applause.
Riverheads won its seventh consecutive state title and 10th overall — all since 2000 — with a 49-27 rout of George Wythe in the VHSL Class 1 football state championship game in Salem on Saturday.
“Four rings is so cool,” said Dunlap, a senior who has started all four years under center for the Gladiators. “This was probably the coolest one, but all of them are awesome.”
What worked for Riverheads against the Maroons was similar to the recipe the program has used for much of its dominant run at the Class 1 level the past two and a half decades.
And despite a first-year head coach in Ray Norcross and different forms of adversity the team faced throughout the season, the Gladiators once again reigned supreme.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that year after year, we have kids coming out that are willing to put the work in,” Riverheads all-state junior offensive lineman Mitchell Withrow said. “We have our goals set at the beginning of the year and every kid is determined to go.”
Early on in the contest, the Gladiators appeared ready to put it away quickly against a red-hot George Wythe squad after running back Cayden Cook-Cash scored on a 44-yard run and Luke Bryant added a 47-yard run to give the team an early two-touchdown lead.
But the Maroons stayed at it, getting a 9-yard run from quarterback Tandom Smith to cap off a nine-play, 79-yard drive and make it a one-score game before the end of the frame.
“George Wythe had a great game plan coming into the game,” Cook-Cash said. “At half, we figured things out. Our coaches figured some things out to really open things up for us.”
Riverheads got the ball back one last time with 4:35 remaining in the first half and still leading by a score, but that’s when Cook-Cash decided to take things into his own hands.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior made a quick cut through a pair of RHS blockers and burst through the middle untouched for a 38-yard score to make it a 21-7 lead at the half.
“You make one mistake on them and [Cook-Cash] is gone, man,” GW coach Brandon Harner said. “We just did that too many times. Even with [Bryant], what’s he? 6-2, 215 [pounds]? It’s crazy. Our kids never quit, though. I couldn’t be more proud of this group.”
The Maroons made things interesting on the opening drive of the second half when Smith hit Fowler for a 31-yard scoring toss to cut the deficit to 31-14 with 6:12 left in the third.
But Luke Bryant capped off an eight-play, 57-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession and Cook-Cash had a 32-yard scoring run early in the fourth to make it 35-14.
“That was a good team,” Norcross said. “You can’t take anything away from George Wythe. Our kids played hard and they played well. We made enough plays to earn a win today.”
Cook-Cash added two more highlight-reel plays to his tape late in the game with an 85-yard touchdown run that saw him show off his speed and a 45-yard score displaying his strength.
The standout back finished the contest with 17 carries for 282 yards and five touchdowns.
“The offensive line did a good job today,” Norcross said. “[George Wythe] brought a lot of people on the line and we kept them up. We had to make adjustments, but [RHS assistant coach] Chandler [Branch] and the offensive coaches did a great job. Cayden Cook-Cash had a great day. We’re pretty smart. When we give him the ball, good things happen.”
Bryant also had an impressive day with 10 carries for 106 yards and two scores while Cody Cash added seven carries for 84 yards from the fullback spot for the Gladiators (13-1).
As a team, Riverheads piled up 485 rushing yards en route to its 10th title win in 11 appearances.
“Our coaching staff and the competitiveness is really what carries us,” RHS lineman Payton Snell said. “We do the same things in practice every day for four or five days a week. We don’t go through the motions. We’re there to get the job done and we put in the work.”
That consistency around the Gladiators program is arguably the biggest key to its achievements.
From top to bottom, the Riverheads football team has approached the game with a serious, business-like mentality each season and the result has been a historic amount of success.
“We’re just dedicated every year,” Bryant said. “Some teams take plays off in practice. We never do. We come out when its 90 degrees and practice until its 20 degrees the exact same way. We’re just focused on getting better and better. That’s why we’re so successful.”
When the RHS faithful erupted in excitement as the team accepted its championship trophy on Saturday, it was a sound that residents of the city of Salem had become accustomed to.
Over the past seven years — and truthfully, over the past two and a half decades — the Gladiators have comfortably came to town and made Salem Stadium their second home.
And on Saturday, the Riverheads players and coaches enjoyed another house party.
“It’s a blessing that so many people don’t get to experience,” Bryant said. “Luckily I’ve been one of the few who’ve done it and it’s amazing to add another ring and make them proud.”
