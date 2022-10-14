GREENVILLE — A powerful ground attack, led by Luke Bryant and Cayden Cook-Cash, led Riverheads o a 41-21 win over Wilson Memorial in Shenandoah District football action in Greenville on Friday.
Bryant had four scores in the contest, including a huge 53-yard touchdown run, to go along with 240 yards.
“[Wilson has] a defense that stops us from running one of our main plays,” Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross said. “Whenever you stop one play, they give you something else and now we are smart enough to run what they are giving us. We’re learning. It’s still a work in progress. We had some injuries tonight. Our kids stepped up and played really well and I’m very proud of them.”
Riverheads (5-1, 3-0 Shenandoah) got some key stops, including one at the end of the first half when the Hornets had the ball inside of the 10-yard line but a sack on WMHS quarterback Aiden Podgorski prevented the visitors from cutting the deficit to a two-score game at the half.
“We take great pride in our defense,” Norcross said. “We challenge them every week to step up, you see that we are undersized. Our kids don’t know that they’re all 140 pounds and think that they are 240 pounds. They have a lot of grit and determination and our defensive coaches do a great job getting them prepared.”
The Green Hornets (5-2 2-1 Shenadoah District) played Riverheads tough in the game, but some of the early mistakes with tackling and overplaying some of the runs that Riverheads had cost them in the end.
“They played hard,” Wilson head coach Drew Budgen said. “Stopped them early and put ourselves in a hole with missed tackles, overpursuing and when they made cut backs they killed us. You know when you play that team you can’t assume where the ball is going where you think it is. Overpursuit is something we worked on all week and I didn’t prepare them good enough to do a good job tonight with it.”
The Hornets were able to stay in the game late because of the effort of Podgorski as he continued to show some more growth in the passing game and some nifty scrambles to get the Wilson offense some scores, including two touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Blake Rodgers.
Budgen gave the offensive line praise for not giving up many pressures on Podgorski.
“I would say the key to that is that our offensive line did a heck of a job in pass protection,” Budgen said. “We didn’t have a lot of pressure on the quarterback. I was very proud of that group because that was something we struggled with early in the year and I thought they did a good against a excellent front four and also picked up blitzes and dealt with that and made it easier on the quarterback and Blake to have a great night. Blake caught everything that was thrown to him. He did a good job and AP did a good job also.”
Junior running back Ryan Mundie had a good game on the ground for the Hornets early on as he scored the first touchdown for the Hornets on a 33-yard scamper to make it a 7-7 game before Riverheads opened it up.
Wilson travels to Stuarts Draft next week while Riverheads is also on the road next week as they travel to Fort Defiance. Both games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial 7 0 7 7 — 21
Riverheads 7 20 7 7 — 41
First Quarter
RIV — Dunlap 12 run (Brooks kick), 10:44
WM — Mundie 33 run (Correa kick), 7:01
Second Quarter
RIV — Bryant 53 run (Brooks kick) 11:00
RIV — Bryant 1 run (kick failed), 3:23
RIV — Bryant 3 run (Brooks kick), 2:08
Third Quarter
WM — Rodgers 39 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick), 8:47
RIV —Bryant 7 run (Brooks kick), 6:09
Fourth Quarter
WM — Rodgers 33 pass from Podgorski (Correa kick), 5:20
RIV — Cook-Cash 43 run (Brooks kick), 4:38
