When Staunton first joined the Shenandoah District back in 2015, there was a lot of hype and attention on the rivalry that would suddenly exist between the Storm and nearby Riverheads — specifically on the gridiron.
Both programs were highly successful throughout the 2000s under legendary head football coaches David Tibbs (Staunton) and Robert Casto (Riverheads), and suddenly they'd be facing each other regularly.
But the rivalry has turned out to be pretty one-sided thus far, with the Gladiators winning six of seven against the Storm. Staunton's lone win came back during a special 2017 season when it defeated Riverheads 23-7.
"Riverheads is Riverheads," first-year Storm head coach Michael Bell said earlier this week. "They have a strong running game with depth at running back. Defense is very physical with solid tacklers."
The Gladiators are coming to Winston Wine Memorial Stadium inside Gypsy Hill Park on Friday at odd timing for Staunton, which just suffered its first setback of the season in a 22-17 loss to Buffalo Gap.
And while Riverheads is starting to catch fire at the right time — the Gladiators crushed Fort Defiance last week 49-14 and are unbeaten in Shenandoah District play — this week's matchup means a bit more.
With a victory, the Gladiators will be in the driver's seat to win another district title. Even more importantly, the team will take another step toward building positive momentum in its push for another state crown.
"Staunton has won seven games and are playing very well," first-year Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross told the Daily News-Record. "Their team speed is something we will have to contend with."
Offensively, it all starts with quarterback Walker Darby for the Storm as the senior and third-year starter has completed 50-of-88 passes for 767 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season.
Braylen Fields leads Staunton with 95 carries for 526 yards and 10 touchdowns and Marc Geffrard has 13 receptions for 214 yards and three scores, but this team is loaded with playmakers at the skill spots.
"We will have to control the game with our offense and keep their offense off the field," Norcross said.
Linebacker Peyton Dunn leads the Storm with 98 tackles this season and he'll be especially key this week as the team aims to slow down the 1-2 punch of Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant for Riverheads.
The duo is considered to be the two top running backs in the Shenandoah District this season and both players have legitimate potential and opportunity to play football at the college level if they desire.
"I felt we let too many opportunities go," Bell said about the loss to the Bison. "We have to be able to make adjustments and be more disciplined. Gap did a great job controlling the clock. We kept fighting till the last play and I'm proud of the fight. We just have to learn from this game and keep moving forward."
For both teams, different postseason destinations await them as the Storm currently are the No. 4 seed in Region 3C, which is loaded with talented squads, and Riverheads sits comfortably atop Region 1B.
This rivalry was formed in 2015, but it hasn't brought too much excitement for area fans over the years.
With 13 wins combined already this season between the two, perhaps this year turns out a bit different.
"In order to win, we have to play four quarters, limit mistakes and turnovers and limit penalties," Bell said. "We have to utilize our strengths and make plays."
