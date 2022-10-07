GREENVILLE — Trying to pull off an unexpected upset over nine-time state champion Riverheads is always a huge challenge.
Buffalo Gap rolled the dice early in the fourth quarter attempting a fake punt deep in its own territory against its rival.
The gamble failed as a stout Gladiator defense held the Bison and took over the ball and cemented its fourth victory of the season, a 27-7 triumph in Shenandoah District football action in Greenville on Friday.
"We weren't surprised [by the fake punt attempt]," RHS head coach Ray Norcross said. "They had tried it in other games. We had talked about it."
From there, Riverheads (4-1, 2-0 Shenandoah) scored in just three plays as senior Luke Bryant rumbled into the end zone from four yards out and Zac Brooks' extra point kick increased the score to 20-7 in favor of the Gladiators.
Later in the period, the Gladiators iced the game away on a 1-yard plunge by junior running back Cayden Cook-Cash.
The game marked the return to the gridiron by Cook-Cash, who had been recovering from an injury.
"Having [Cook-Cash] back makes a big difference for us," Norcross said. "The kids get excited when he's there."
Buffalo Gap drove deep into Riverheads territory, but stalled out on a failed field goal attempt with 5:09 left before half.
For the game, Cook-Cash rushed for 137 yards on 13 carries, including a 72-yard TD run up the middle with 4:19 left in the second quarter.
The first period was a standstill as the Bison defense held firm.
Senior fullback Cody Cash broke the scoreless tie, running in from the Gap 1 on the first play of the second quarter.
The Bison (4-2, 1-1 Shenandoah) put the only points on the scoreboard in the third quarter, scoring on a quarterback sneak from senior Micah Canterbury. Kody Bright's extra point brought Gap within 13-7 midway through the third quarter.
Then in the final period, Buffalo Gap went for broke on a fourth-and-three from its own 24-yard line.
Riverheads held and took over the ball on downs before Bryant's TD run.
Late in the game, Gladiators defensive back David Austin intercepted Canterbury and returned the pick back to the Bison 45-yard line.
"This was an emotional rivalry game and we had to shake off some rust," Norcross said. "This was a big win, but we have a long way to go and a lot of work to do."
Buffalo Gap 0 0 7 0 - 7
Riverheads 0 13 0 14 - 27
Second Quarter
RIV- Cash 1 run (kick failed)
RIV - Cook-Cash 72 run (Brooks kick)
Third Quarter
BG - Canterbury 1 run (Bright kick)
Fourth Quarter
RIV - Bryant 4 run (Brooks kick)
RIV - Cook-Cash 1 run (Brooks kick)
