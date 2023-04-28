It was another dominating effort, and it came on the road.
At S. Gordon Stewart Middle School on Thursday, a clean sweep of singles propelled Riverheads to an 8-1 victory over Shenandoah District boys tennis opponent Fort Defiance.
Senior Cayden Swats earned an 8-3 win at the top spot for the Gladiators and was followed by three 8-0 blankings at No. 2 through No. 4 from senior teammates Colby Cash, Adam Higgins, and Ethan Eppard to get things off strong.
Luke Bryant, who signed his National Letter of Intent to wrestle at Virginia Military Institute earlier that day, had an 8-1 victory at No. 5 singles for Riverheads, while Cayden Cook-Cash, a junior, finished with an 8-2 win at No. 6 singles.
Swats/Higgins won No. 1 doubles by a score of 8-2, while Eppard and Cook-Cash came up with an 8-4 win at No. 2.
The lone win for the Indians came at No. 3 doubles, as senior Andrew Hickey and junior Nathaniel Shiley got an 8-5 win.
The Gladiators (10-1, 7-1 Shenandoah) will aim for their fourth straight win Monday at county rival Stuarts Draft.
As for Fort (3-8, 2-6 Shenandoah), it will aim to snap a three-match skid in a home match against Turner Ashby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.