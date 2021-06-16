BROADWAY — As soon as the final pitch landed in the glove of Cole Morris, he sprinted from home plate to the pitching mound for a quick and efficient embrace with Jacob Petersheim that included a slap on the back and a smile.
The duo has had plenty of those moments this season as Petersheim dominated opponents, not giving up an earned run as the Valley District's top pitcher - but Wednesday's celebration came in a unique scenario where he was the closer.
“It was very important," Petersheim said. "Our pitchers did really good, pitched their hearts out. It gave me a little more motivation to come in and shut it out.”
Petersheim threw two perfect innings to earn the save and had a two-run double as part of a four-run third inning for top-seeded Broadway in a 5-3 victory over fifth-seeded Spotswood in the Region 3C baseball semifinals at BHS.
With the victory, the Gobblers advance to the regional championship game, where they'll host second-seeded Liberty Christian Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We know we didn’t play our best, but I liked how our team kept calm through it all," Broadway senior outfielder Bryce Suters said. "We battled back tonight.”
The Trailblazers actually jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and looked like a team ready to get their second win at BHS after upsetting the Gobblers (14-1) for their lone loss of the season with an impressive road victory to open the year.
But in the third, junior pitcher Luke Keister had some trouble with his arm and was forced to come off the mound for Spotswood and it proved to be pivotal.
Petersheim's two-run double gave the Gobblers a 3-1 lead and in the ensuing at-bat, freshman Bransen Hensley connected on an RBI single to make it a four-run lead. Hensley scored on a wild pitch in the third for Broadway's first run.
"I’m super proud of our guys," Gobblers coach Tim Turner said after the game. "We’ve been fortunate enough, this year, to not be in too many situations where we were in tight games with good teams. Spotswood is a very good team. They were better than they were two weeks ago and they played their hearts out tonight. We did what we needed to do. … Hats off to Spotswood, man. We’re super proud of our guys for, under a little adversity, they didn’t fold.”
Both teams settled down on the mound from there with the Trailblazers even making it interesting with a pair of runs in the fifth off a single from Elijah Grogg.
But just as Spotswood started to gain some sense of swagger at the plate again, Petersheim came and took it away with two quick and efficient frames to end it.
“I’m very proud," Petersheim said. "Our team is something special. We pull together and we’re all really close. I think that shows on the baseball field."
Grogg was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Trailblazers (12-4) while Andrew Baugher was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Keister finished 2-for-4, too.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was reliever Caden Ludholtz, who pitched three one-hit, shutout innings in relief with just two walks while earning a strikeout.
“I’m definitely proud of our guys, man," Trailblazers coach Marcus Davis said of his young team. "We were kind of the underdogs all year and our guys really relished that role. They wanted to get better, wanted to compete. We knew what we were up against today. We just wanted to come out and play solid baseball. They made a few more plays than we did, but I’m super proud of my guys.”
Drew Spiggle got the start for Broadway and gave up one run on five hits and a walk with a strikeout across three innings before the freshman Hensley pitched two frames, giving up two runs on three hits and earning a pair of strikeouts.
Hensley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Landen Stuhlmiller, Hunter Deavers and Ben Hutcheson all finished with one hit apiece in the victory for the Gobblers.
“I try to make sure that they [embrace the moment]," Turner said. "This thing is going to happen pretty quickly. It’ll be over before we know it. We have to take this opportunity to enjoy this moment.”
In 2019, Broadway fell to Fluvanna County in the regional semifinals in a tight game and the missed opportunity to reach the state tournament stuck around.
"We were in this position before and in this exact game," Suters said. "That kind of set a fire underneath us, knowing we could have won that game and could’ve gone to states that year. Our mindset has been one goal and one goal only — get to the state championship and win.”
Now, after a brief celebration Thursday that included high-fives and a roar from a solid crowd in the BHS bleachers, the Gobblers are focused on the next task.
"We're focused," Petersheim said. "We're on a mission."
