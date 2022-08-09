BROADWAY — There were plenty of new faces for the Broadway football program as it kicked off preseason camp last week.
But one thing that isn't changing for the Gobblers is their approach to the game.
“The culture and the mentality is one thing that’s going to be a staple for us in the long run here," Broadway head coach Danny Grogg said. "That’s something that’s going to carry over from our last two winning seasons and definitely last year with us finally getting the monkey off our back and reaching the playoffs and making a run there. … I’m super proud of that team last year. I told the guys we’re never going to be able to replace seniors that come through here. What our job is is to step up and keep that leadership that we expect every year. Hopefully, that carries over and grows into the leadership we want to bring the results we want to have.”
Entering their fourth year under Grogg, a Harrisonburg and Bridgewater College alum, the Gobblers have been on the upward trend in the past two seasons.
The team put together a second straight winning season in 2021, finishing 7-5 overall and reached the Region 3C playoffs for the first time since 2014 under Brad Lutz.
“It’s pretty big," Broadway senior lineman Cliff Garber said. "It showed the community and other communities how big we are and we’re here to stay.”
The Gobblers not only reached the playoffs, but avenged a regular-season loss to Turner Ashby with a first-round postseason win over their rivals on the road.
Eventually, Broadway's season came to a close with a regional semifinal loss to powerhouse Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg.
But, the foundation was put down for the team to build upon in the years to come, according to the players.
“Everybody has bought in," Gobblers senior receiver and defensive back Hunter Deavers said last week. "Everybody’s been at workouts, been working. We might not have the fastest players, but we’ll be ready by the season.”
The Gobblers are replacing several key pieces in players such as Landen Stuhlmiller, Cameron Showalter, Gage Kile and a long list of others.
But despite so many new faces, the veterans on this year's squad are optimistic.
“It’s been awesome," Deavers said. "Everybody has been putting in a lot of work, younger guys have been putting in a lot of work. They’ll be able to step up. We’ve had a lot of people here, so that should help us out a lot.”
Just a year ago, players such as Stuhlmiller and Kile were being forced to step up as vocal leaders after the loss of guys like Nate Tinnell and Bryce Suters.
It's a cycle that every high school sports team deals with and one that often can determine just how successful and consistent a program can be.
“It’s all a credit to my coaching staff, man," Grogg said. "I put out my vision to them of what I want accomplished and they’ve done a heck of a job implementing what we want to happen."
With new faces all over the field, expectations haven't changed for Broadway.
A culture has been established, the coaches and players insisted, and now a new batch of leaders are ready to show that it can be maintained every year.
"We always tell our kids that every night we step on the field, we aren’t going to be the most athletic bunch," Grogg said. "We pride ourselves on being the most physical bunch on the field whenever we step out there. I think that’ll stay true this year. We have to replace a lot of seniors that were really good to us, but I like where our physicality is. There are some underclassmen that are ready to step up and help us out in those ways.”
