BROADWAY — It's not a gimmicky phrase or a motivational message.
"It's a lot more than just a saying," Broadway linebacker Christian Nicklow said.
The Gobblers have won two of their first three games to start the season for a second consecutive year and it's been, in large part, thanks to their defense.
BHS third-year coach Danny Grogg and his coaching staff said the constant message to the players has been, "We're all we've got. We're all we need."
“I think it’s just buying into our model on defense of having one play, one job and getting 11 hats to the ball," Grogg said. "We preach that every day on defense. ... We try to preach that mentality of playing fast, playing sideline to sideline and having fun in our defense. I think our defensive coaching staff has done a really good job this year of coaching our kids and keeping it simple for them while making it difficult for the other team. Our kids are just having fun, flying around and doing what we ask them to do in our scheme.”
Broadway is giving up just 6.5 points per game in its two wins this season — a 21-6 victory over Fluvanna County in the season opener on Aug. 27 and a 23-7 thumping of William Monroe last Friday — and would have likely have had solid statistical numbers in a 25-21 loss to Strasburg that was sandwiched between if not for offensive miscues early in the game that gave the Rams good field position.
“We’re getting to where we want to be," Grogg said. "At the end of the day, each kid in our offensive and defensive scheme right now is getting to the point that we need them to be. I think that showed a little bit this past week against Monroe. Whether the scoreboard shows that or not, I thought we completely dominated that ball game on both sides of the ball and showed our potential for what we can do offensively and defensively."
The Gobblers have not been shy of what their goal is this season — getting in the playoffs.
Broadway hasn't reached the postseason since 2014 and after being left out of the condensed four-team Region 3C field in the spring with a 4-2 record, coaches and players have eagerly expressed their desire to change that trend.
“We’ll let the chips fall wherever they fall at the end of the season," Grogg said. "I'm not going to sit here and say we’re contenders or anything like that. I’m just going to say that we’re here and we’re not going anywhere. Our kids know that and that’s our mentality. We are going to come to work every week. We’re not scared of anyone we play. That’s how we approach every single week. We think we have a good shot and that we can beat any team we run up against.”
That confidence from Grogg has trickled down to the players this season.
Broadway had several big names they needed to replace on that side of the ball coming into the year, but a collective approach has made things easier.
“Our defense is getting better every week," Nicklow said. "A lot of that goes to the coaches making sure that we don’t take days off and get after it every day. We’re confident in what we have and who we have. We have the best coaches in the area and brothers to play beside each week. It couldn’t get better than that.”
The hard-hitting, tough approach is what players said has made the difference.
Whether it's a defensive tackle forcing pressure at the snap of the ball, a linebacker finding a running back in the hole or defensive backs making plays all over the field, the Gobblers have been impressive to watch this season.
“Everyone on the defense is fast to the ball and really physical," Broadway cornerback Coy Thompson said. "No one is scared to stick their nose in the play. We take each week one by one and know what we are capable of. Our defense, as a whole, has a lot of potential but we can’t be satisfied."
The success the Gobblers have had on the defensive side has given an offense, built around standout quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller, more wiggle room to grow and improve, knowing that the defense is going to take care of business regularly.
“Our offense coaching staff and offensive group knows every time they roll out there on the field, our defense, more times than not, is going to give them multiple opportunities to go down there and score throughout the entire game," Grogg said. "We try to get the ball back to our offense as much as possible and play off of each other. Our [offensive coordinator] and [defensive coordinator] do a great job working off each other and preparing for the team we’re playing."
The BHS coaches and players have bought into the underdog mentality this year.
According to them, they've got all they need in each other.
That's why when players break down a huddle before practice or a game with the saying, "We're all we've got. We're all we need," they truly mean it.
"I think every player has the most confidence in that because we’ll never be the biggest team or have the best-looking players, but we’ll always get after it," Nicklow said.
