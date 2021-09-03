STRASBURG – Broadway found itself trailing just 11 seconds into Friday night’s road game at Strasburg, and poor execution in the first half doomed the Gobblers in a 25-21 non-district loss.
Strasburg’s Brady Neary returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown – the first of four on the night for the senior running back/defensive back – and a Ram interception on Broadway’s second possession set up another score and a 12-0 deficit for the Gobblers in the first quarter.
Broadway made it a game when it capitalized on a special teams blunder to pull within a score with 4:35 to play and then got the ball back down four with 2:40 left.
But the Gobblers simply ran “out of time,” in the words of coach Danny Grogg.
“It doesn’t matter what program you play, you've got to play four quarters and we played two tonight,” said Grogg, whose team had one final attempt with 14 seconds left but only got as far as the Strasburg 46 before time expired. “We didn’t play well in the first half and I told them, there’s a lot of different things that could’ve went another way, but the problem is it’s not one person. It’s a team effort and you’re never gonna win a ballgame playing two quarters.”
The Gobblers (1-1) struggled to sustain drives early, as dropped passes and a stout Strasburg that did well to rein in the running game made things difficult for Broadway in the first half.
Already down 6-0, Broadway’s second possession ended when quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller’s pass went through his receiver’s hands and was intercepted by Strasburg linebacker Braden Stern, who returned it 54 yards to the Gobblers’ 1-yard line to set up Neary’s short TD run.
Broadway responded by capitalizing on Strasburg’s own turnover at the Rams’ 29 early in the second quarter – Stuhlmiller put the Gobblers on the board with his 12-yard run to cut the lead to 12-8 with 7:41 left in the first half – but Strasburg countered with a 12-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to take an 18-8 lead into halftime.
Grogg said the Gobblers’ struggles on offense in the first half stemmed from a “lack of focus” and poor execution. They were outgained 130-71.
“This is our first road game,” he said. “We’re in a different environment, we’ve never been here before. But you can’t point fingers, it’s just a lack of focus and a lack of execution. We’ve got to get better at that. We’ve got to put our guys in situations where it’s gonna be pressure situations so they can come back and excel in those situations.”
Strasburg’s run-heavy T-formation offense, which finished with 141 yards rushing, hit the Gobblers with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Roller to Neary to open up a 25-8 lead early in the second half.
Broadway answered with a 65-yard drive that ended with Stuhlmiller’s 17-yard TD pass to Coy Thompson, though it missed an opportunity on its next drive to further chip away at the deficit.
Taking over at the Strasburg 46 after a short punt, the Gobblers drove as deep as the 7-yard line but saw its drive stall at the 5 when Ram linebacker Tanner Jenkins made a touchdown-saving tackle on tight end Brade Smith on fourth down.
A botched Strasburg punt gave Broadway the ball at the Rams’ 3, and Cameron Showalter (13 carries, 81 yards) scored on the next play to make it 25-21 with 4:35 to go.
Grogg said he felt the Gobblers’ defense made good halftime adjustments for Strasburg’s offense.
“They got in the unbalanced [set] and started hitting us a little bit in the C gap,” he said. “We made a good adjustment to try to get the ball to our offense as much as we could in the second half and I thought we rebounded well.”
Broadway, after forcing a three-and-out, got the ball back at its own 35 with 2:40 left, but Stuhlmiller’s pass was tipped over the middle and intercepted for the third time in the game. Strasburg’s Griffin Turpen returned the interception for a touchdown, though an illegal block took it off the board.
The Gobblers finished with 214 yards of offense. Stuhlmiller completed 11-of-26 passes for 80 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions and rushed five times for 34 yards and a score.
