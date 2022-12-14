BROADWAY — A big second-half surge was the key for Broadway as it rolled past Fort Defiance 50-26 in non-district boys basketball action at home on Tuesday.
Trailing by six at the break, the Indians got a Tyreek Veney layup and a free throw by Henry Gutshall to cut the Gobblers' lead to 24-21 with 5:26 to go in the third, and it looked like it would be a battle the rest of the way.
Instead, it was all Broadway from there as the Gobblers went on a 10-0 run to lead 34-22 after three quarters and then scored the game's last 12 points. Fort Defiance could muster just five points the last quarter and a half as the Broadway press produced many steals and forced an abundance of turnovers.
It was a game of runs throughout the contest as the Indians scored the first two points before Broadway went on an 8-0 run to take an 8-2 lead at 4:12 of the first quarter. Junior Sam Garber then got hot for the Indians, scoring nine straight points, including a 3-pointer, and the Gobblers held a slim 13-11 lead after one.
Both teams were cold early on in the second period before Broadway went on an 11-2 run to lead 24-18 at the break. The Indians opened the third period with buckets from Veney and Gutshall to take the lead, but the tide turned against the visitors in a hurry.
"I thought our press was key," Gobblers head coach Dwight Walton said. "I knew that we couldn't get into a grind with Fort because they execute so well. I thought [we'd be successful] if we pressed and ran in spurts and we did that tonight. Defense creates offense."
Senior Caleb Barnes led Broadway with 14 points and 10 rebounds. He also guarded Veney, who was averaging 25 points the past three games, and held the Fort Defiance senior to just six points.
Sophomore Tristan Yoder added 11 for the Gobblers (4-1). Garber led the Indians (3-2) with 11.
"I like defense and I take pride in being able to guard the best players," said Barnes.
Fort Defiance 11 7 4 4 — 26
Broadway 13 11 10 16 — 50
FORT DEFIANCE (26) — Gutshall 0 3-4 3, Garber 5 0-0 11, Veney 3 0-2 6, Liskey 1 0-0 3, Hebb 0 1-2 1, Armanderiz Cruz 0 2-2 2, Bruce 0 0-1 0. Totals 9 6-9 26.
BROADWAY (50) — Miller 2 1-2 5, Jerichen 3 1-2 7, Yoder 4 2-2 11, Barnes 6 1-2 14, Gonzalez 2 0-0 4, Burkhalter 2 0-0 5, Michael 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 7-10 50.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 2 (Garber and Liskey) Broadway 3 (Yoder, Barnes and Burkhalter).
