When Danny Grogg lines up in front of his team before and after practice each day, following a game on Friday nights and in the locker room at various points throughout the season, he's quick to point out how proud he is.
When the Harrisonburg High and Bridgewater College alum was promoted from assistant to head coach of the Broadway football program, it was job that he had no problem admitting at the time was his "dream job."
For Grogg, the blue-collar, hard-working mentality that athletes in the halls of BHS bring to the sport is what it's all about. It's what attracted Grogg to the school in the first place and why he now considers it home.
So despite a rough start and being stuck in the midst of a three-game losing streak, Grogg is still upbeat.
"We were extremely proud of our team and how physical we played," the fourth-year Gobblers head coach said last week after a non-district loss to Fort Defiance. "We truly thought that we dominated the trenches the entire night and did what we wanted in the run game and by getting after the quarterback on defense."
Since a season-opening win over Fluvanna County on the road, Broadway has dropped three in a row.
The Gobblers fell to Strasburg, which suddenly appears to be one of the best teams in the Shenandoah Valley, in a Week 2 game that was closer than expected considering how many players Broadway was missing.
Following that, Broadway suffered a disappointing loss at William Monroe and then led at halftime against Fort Defiance before giving up 19 unanswered points in the second half to ultimately come up short.
"When you go back and look at stats the past two games, we are winning in a lot of big categories," Grogg said last week. "We just have to clean up those timely mistakes offensively and stop giving up the big plays defensively, as well as tackling better in space. We truly did feel like we won everywhere but the scoreboard [two weeks ago against Fort Defiance] and that’s because of all of these things."
Against the Rams, the Gobblers were playing without several starters due to various injuries and illnesses.
Although most of the roster has slowly been returning, it has taken Broadway time to build chemistry again.
After the loss against the Indians, the Gobblers used a bye week to get healthy and try to build a rhythm.
With a head coach that is insistent on reminding folks how proud he is of coaching his team each week, there's reason for Broadway to believe it can ultimately get things back on track with a good showing this Friday.
"We haven’t had a full roster practice or be on the field since Week 1 yet," Grogg said at the start of last week. "We have had guys out every week due to injuries and illnesses. Hopefully, this time will allow us to get back to focusing on us and our fundamentals, as well as getting guys healthy. We’re going to focus on us early in the bye week and then move on to Central later this week."
