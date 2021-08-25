BROADWAY — Success isn’t unfamiliar to the Broadway football program.
The Gobblers were a perennial contender in the Valley District in the 2000s under Frank Sorrells and had deep playoff runs under former coach Brad Lutz.
But Broadway hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2014 and as Danny Grogg heads into his third season as head coach, the goal is undoubtedly to get back there.
“I’m looking to expand on [the spring season] a bit this year,” Grogg said. “I think our kids learned how to do that. All it boils down to is having that mentality we built after year one. It’s carried over each season and I expect it to again.”
The Gobblers went just 1-9 in the debut season for Grogg in 2019, with their final win coming in a 35-24 road victory over winless Waynesboro to boost morale.
That positive finish rolled over into this past spring’s condensed season, where Broadway finished 4-2 with a pair of one-score losses in Valley District play.
Although the Gobblers came up short of reaching the four-team playoff in the spring, the winning record and practice habits that have been built have rolled over this year.
“The excitement level is just a different type of excitement this year,” Grogg said. “We’re super excited, the guys are excited not to worry about some of the things we worried about last year. We’re working every single day.”
Senior quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller, who is one of the most versatile athletes in the Valley, is undoubtedly the leader for Broadway and its flashiest player.
Since taking over late in the season as a sophomore, the signal-caller has continued to grow more comfortable in the Gobblers offense and his unique ability to make plays with his arms and legs has made him a matchup problem.
While the loss of receiver Nate Tinnell and running back Bryce Suters will surely hurt at the skill positions, especially on offense, the Broadway offensive line continues to take steps forward as a unit and other running backs such as Cameron Showalter, Andrue Maul and Brade Smith will play bigger roles.
The Broadway defense has continued to improve each season under Grogg, giving up just 12 points per game in the Gobblers’ four wins this past spring.
With several key pieces back on that side of the ball, the offense will be a strength again.
“Our kids learned how to win last year and I think that’s the biggest thing,” Grogg said. “All it boils down to is having that mentality we built after year one. It’s carried over each season and I expect it to again.”
Broadway opens its season Friday at home against Fluvanna County at 7 p.m.
