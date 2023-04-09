FORT DEFIANCE — Prior to Thursday, Broadway’s Dillon Rhodes had never played goalkeeper in a varsity soccer game.
“I’m the backup keeper, so it was my first time going into this,” said Rhodes, a sophomore who typically plays as a defender or midfielder. “I’ve never done this before, so it was a first-time experience.”
The sophomore made good on this debut opportunity, notching five saves en route to the Gobblers’ 3-2 non-district boys soccer road win over local rival Fort Defiance at Alumni Field on Thursday.
BHS first-year head coach Phillip Ewell was impressed with Rhodes’ first outing and credited his effort to his work ethic in practice.
“He made a crucial save with about 10 minutes left,” Ewell said. “He works his butt off in practice, too.”
It was surreal for Rhodes to come out and perform the way he did.
He admitted he was nervous going into the game but managed to pull through alongside solid play from the Gobblers’ defenders.
“I was nervous on the inside,” Rhodes said. “I felt like if I let any goals go in, my whole team would be mad at me. … I was scared to let goals go in, but we still came out with the victory.”
Sophomore Leyden Mongold notched the game-winning goal for Broadway, and had two assists in the game. Senior Drew Kauffman drilled the other two goals as he continued a strong start to 2023.
Now riding a four-game win streak, Rhodes said the Gobblers (5-1) feel good about where they’re at as they get into district play.
“Our team is getting better as we go through practices,” Rhodes said. “At the beginning of the year, we maybe weren’t as good. As we’ve gone through the year, I think we’ve gotten better and we’ll be able to play some decent teams and do well against them.”
The Indians (1-4) travel to Riverheads on Tuesday for their Shenandoah District opener, while the Gobblers host Spotswood in their first Valley District matchup of the season that evening.
Ewell has been tremendously happy with how his team has progressed thus far and how hard they work, but he knows they will have to keep their nose to the grind as district play awaits.
“The real schedule starts now,” Ewell said. “The district is really good this year, so we have to find a way to compete with all of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.