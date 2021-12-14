BROADWAY — Fort Defiance coach Brandon Fulk crouched down to his knees in the third quarter of his team’s matchup at Broadway on Tuesday and watched as senior guard Ben Hutcheson nailed one of his three 3-pointers on the night.
The attentive head coach dropped his head in disappointment.
Those were the emotions during the Indians’ 52-45 non-district loss to the Gobblers at BHS.
Despite a 21-21 halftime score, Broadway came out of the locker room hot and scored three 3-pointers to lead 41-30 heading into the final frame and never looked back.
“We were able to come back in the second half and really pick it up,” senior forward Conner Barnes said. “They’re a hard-fought team. They play hard, they play physical basketball.”
Fort made a run at the game in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to four points at one time. Part of that was because of junior Tyreek Veney, who finished with a game-high 28 points and six 3-pointers.
With a 49-42 lead with under two minutes to go, the Gobblers made the layups when it mattered. Barnes, standing at 6-foot-3 and the biggest presence in the paint, used his height and power to steal the ball, then switch to defense.
Still, Veney hit 3s to keep the Indians in it. Broadway coach Dwight Walton said that Veney was the player to watch and that he even had the Gobblers out of their defensive scheme in the first half.
“[Veney] played a heck of a game tonight,” Walton said. “We tried the game plan against him, he still put the ball hard in the hole.”
Coming out of the half tied, Broadway hit its shots left and right. Scoring 20 points by the end of the third quarter, the defense held Fort Defiance to nine points the remainder of the way. Hutcheson hit two 3-pointers in the quarter along with a driving score to score eight points in the third quarter alone.
It wasn’t just Hutcheson, though. Barnes scored an additional two points while senior guard Dakota Dove added a 3-pointer and a layup. Barnes said that the team had an inspirational speech in the locker room that led to the energy in the third quarter.
“[Walton] gave us a really inspiring speech at halftime,” Barnes said. “He was able to get us really locked back in and play some more. We were just able to find our rhythm.”
In the first quarter, the Gobblers played a quick formation, passing fast and constantly moving their feet in the paint, forcing man coverage from the opponent to be tight. Broadway had the 13-9 lead because of its offensive scheme and Barnes, who had six points in the frame.
The second quarter was a storm from the visitors, however. Fort, down four, came back quick. While Broadway couldn’t get adjusted, the Indians saw that as their opportunity. Veney had two 3-pointers and made his shots at the line, and cut the lead to one. On another play, Fort Defiance went back to the line, made its shots and even took the lead 19-18.
The two teams went into the half tied and Walton said the Gobblers and Indians play a close game every time they meet.
That’s what happened again Tuesday night.
“Us and [Fort Defiance] are always a dogfight,” Walton said. “We are like mirrors of each other, they’re always well coached.”
Hutcheson and Dove both finished with 13 points for the Gobblers (5-1) while Caleb Barnes added six.
For the Indians (1-3), Henry Gutshall and Samuel Garber added five points apiece.
“We just have to keep focusing,” Conner Barnes said. “Rest up tonight, get ready for tomorrow and hit the road.”
Fort Defiance 9 12 9 15 — 45
Broadway 13 8 20 11 — 52
FORT DEFIANCE (45) — Simmons 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Jones 0 0-0 0, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Garber 2 0-0 5, Veney 10 2-5 28, Liskey 1 0-0 3, Bruce 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 2 1-3 5. Totals 16 4-10 45.
BROADWAY (52) — Caleb Barnes 2 2-3 6, Dove 4 1-2 11, Hutcheson 5 0-0 13, Litten 0 0-0 0, Michael 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 0 0-0 0, Hertzler 1 0-0 2, Gonzalez Santiago 1 0-0 2, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Connor Barnes 8 2-4 18, Santiago 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-9 52.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 9 (Veney 6, Johnson, Garber, Liskey), Broadway 5 (Hutcheson 3, Dove 2).
