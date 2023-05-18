BRIDGEWATER — Jowell Gonzalez Santiago flashed his trademark smile as he crossed the finish line, shared some friendly banter with teammates, and exchanged high-fives before taking a deep breath.
“I’m happy,” Gonzalez Santiago said, smiling after winning gold in the boys 100-meter dash with a blistering time of 11.26 seconds to edge a pair of Broadway teammates. “Not bad. I’m good with it.”
Gonzalez Santiago was part of a large contingent of Gobblers to put on a show Wednesday in Bridgewater as the team dominated en route to a Valley District boys track & field championship, scoring 121 points to cruise past Spotswood (67), Turner Ashby (55) and Rockbridge County (15).
The Trailblazers, led by standout sophomore Madison Doss’ versatility and consistency across the board in nearly every event, won the girls team title with 86 points, edging out the Knights (80).
“We knew we could do some special things,” said Broadway senior Walker Knicely, who took home first place in the pole vault with a leap of 13-00.00. “Now, we just have to carry this onto regionals.”
The Gobblers are loaded with talent on the boys team this year, including a nationally-qualified 4x400 relay team, one of the area’s top athletes in Gonzalez Santiago, and many more experienced stars.
Gonzalez Santiago brought home wins in the 100, 400 (49.49), and 200 (22.80) on Wednesday.
Coincidentally, in all three races, it was a Gobblers teammate finishing just behind him in second.
“We wanted to get the top three, and we got it,” Gonzalez Santiago said about finishing 1-2-3 in the 100 with teammates Ryder Post and Uriah Rutan. “We compete every day at practice. It’s fun. There’s a lot of competitive nature. We’re just a lot more competitive in practice and really push each other.”
Post won the long jump (20-11.50), triple jump (43-03.00), and discus (123-06.00) for Broadway while also finishing second in the 200-meter dash with an impressive time of 23.06 seconds.
Rutan, the impressive freshman who is a newcomer to the sport, was third in the 100 (11.57), 200 (23.85), and 400 (50.27), while Gonzalez Santiago also placed fourth in the triple jump (40-06.00).
Herschel Hoffeditz was runner-up in the discus (120-08.00) and shot put (41-07.50) for the Gobblers, while Walker Knicely placed fifth in the 200 (23.87), Joseph Kerr was second in the 400 (50.27), and Ryley Tinnell placed fifth in that race with a time of 51.65. Broadway took four of the top five spots.
Jayden Kerr, another BHS standout, was second in the boys 800 (2:13.19), while Tristan Yoder, a sophomore, won the 1600 (4:30.26) and placed second in the 3200 (10:05.75). Breylon Miller was third in the 110 hurdles (18.15) for Broadway and earned runner-up in the 300 hurdles (44.01). The Gobblers also brought impressive wins in the 4x400 and 4x800 relay races.
“Sticking with [Spotswood senior standout and defending Valley District 1600-meter run champion] Russell [Kramer], it’s a huge honor,” Yoder said. “I tried to stick with him as long as I could and put a push in at the end. That’s one of my strengths, so I figured I’d see what happens toward the end.”
Broadway’s Kevin Santiago was third in the shot put (39-00.50) and the discus (116-06.00). Jordan Ennis was fifth in the pole vault (9-00.00), while Jaiden Nguyen (10:45.80) was fifth in the 3200.
Fernando Cruz-Bonilla won the shot put (44-08.00) and was fourth in the discus (115-07.00) for the Spotswood boys, while Fiell Navarro was fourth and fifth in the two events.
Will Parlee finished fourth in the pole vault for the Trailblazers, while David Gipson (41-11.00) was third in the triple jump, and Jonathan Harding (19-08.00) and Gray Urglavitch (19-07.75) were fourth and fifth in the long jump. Harding also finished third in the high jump with an impressive leap of 5-06.00.
Parlee finished third in the 200 (23.46) and fourth in the 400 (51.02), while Kramer won the 3200 (9:58.69) over Yoder after finishing as runner-up earlier in the day in the 1600-meter run (4:32.58).
Kenneth Salmeron (2:03.73) won the 800-meter run for Spotswood, while Peyton Kenee placed fourth in the 1600 (4:43.56) and third in the 3200 (10:06.11. Urglavitch won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.32 seconds and finished as the runner-up earlier in the day in the 110 hurdles (16.81).
TA’s Micah Shank (11.71) and Justen Spence (11.78) were fourth and fifth in the boys 100, while Aiden Morgan (2:16.61) and Daniel Rogers (2:17.36) finished fourth and fifth in the 800. Bisrat Mussie was fifth in the boys 1600 (4:56.32) for the Knights, while Christian Souders was fourth in the 3200 (10:34.71), and Aiden Gillette finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.35 seconds.
Joey Amlacher won the 110 hurdles (16.44) for TA, while teammates Jacob Eckelman (19.29) and Gillette (20.10) were fourth and fifth. Drew Teter and Eckeleman were fourth and fifth in the 300 hurdles.
“It was a good [personal record],” Amlacher said. “I was coming off a slight injury, two weeks off. I came in here and just felt like, ‘I have to win again.’ I just felt it, man.”
Teter also won the boys high jump for TA with a leap of 5-10.00, while teammates Gage Kelley and Tyler Balint were fourth (5-04.00). Sam Briggs was second in the long jump (20-11.00) and triple jump (42-09.50), while Austin Cassrrubius (12-0.00) and Homer Doughty (10-00) were second and third in the pole vault. Solomon Shifflett was third in the long jump for TA with a leap of 20-01.50.
For the girls, the day belonged to Doss, who brought home a career-high five district titles.
The sophomore won the 100 (13.01), 200 (26.87), 400 (1:00.12), long jump (17-05.25), and triple jump (36-07.50) to lead the Trailblazers to the team victory, while junior distance runner Taylor Myers returned to form with wins in the 1600 (5:28.35) and the 3200 (12:23.97).
“Being able to do a variety of events and wanting to do a variety of events — I just want to get better,” Doss said. “I like helping my team get points and push toward that district title. It’s a fun, competitive day. It’s stressful, but it’s always fun to get everything in for the day.”
Jenna Townsend was second in the girls shot put (32-04.50) for the Trailblazers and fifth in the discus (83-02.00), while Dial Navarro and Annabeth Koogler (6-06.00) tied for third in the pole vault.
Twin sisters Ashland (14-05.25) and Marika Dickel (14-02.75) were fourth and fifth in the long jump and third and fourth in the 1600 for the Trailblazers, while Anna Abaghyan was third in the high jump (4-06.00). Kate Ruebke was third in the 800 (2:32.46), while Dabaghyan finished fifth (2:36.93).
Navarro also finished fifth in the 100 (14.57) and fourth in the 200 (30.33), while Ruth Rascoe was fifth (31.24), and Sadee (1:06.32) and Annabeth Koogler (1:06.95) were third and fourth in the 400.
Katie Miller won the girls shot put (33-02.50) and discus (98-03.00) for Turner Ashby, while Ella Tatro won the pole vault (7-00.00), Raevin Washington won the high jump (5-04.00), and Mia Flory (18.79) brought home gold in the 100-meter hurdles for the second consecutive season.
“It feels really good,” Flory said. “There are a lot of good girls who do hurdles, so I am grateful.”
The TA girls also won the 4x100 relay, while Briana Pastrana was third in the shot put (30-08.00), and Adara Fox (36-02.25) and Anna McCoy (29-06.75) finished second and fourth in the triple jump. Alana Dennis was second in long jump (16-11.50) for TA, while Anna Stasyuk (55.33) and McCoy (58.64) were second and fifth in the 300 hurdles. McCoy also finished as runner-up in the 100 hurdles (19.43).
“We were just hoping we could come in first and second for our team,” Flory said. “It’s an individual sport but ultimately, we’re here to try and win a district title as a team together.”
Magdalena Lantz-Trissel was fifth in the girls 1600 (5:45.86) for TA and second in the 3200 (13:14.32). Dennis finished as the runner-up in the 100 (13.61) and 200 (28.10).
“It’s really nerve-racking but exciting at the same time,” Washington said. “Everything went smoothly today. It felt like I wasn’t even running. [Chemistry] is important. It’s key we all have a connection.”
For Broadway, Natalie Watts won the 300 hurdles (55.02) and was third in the 100 hurdles (20.73). Natalie Flora was third in the 300 hurdles (55.50), while Mattie Chupp (20.93) was fifth in 100.
Sophomore Leah Sauder was third in the 100 (13.81) and 200 (28.79) for the Gobblers, while Taylor Driver won the 800 (2:25.98) and finished as the runner-up in the 400-meter dash (1:01.74).
Driver also finished second in the high jump (5-04.00), while Sauder was third in the long jump (15-05.00). Savannah Fox was third in the triple jump (30-08.00) and second in pole vault (6-06.00), while Laura Rao (88-01.00) and Lily Gatesman (87-01.00) were third and fourth in the discus.
For all of the success at Wednesday’s championship meet, the storyline was undoubtedly how dominant Broadway was, with many impressive athletes in nearly every event.
“We have competitions at practice to hold each other accountable,” Walker Knicely said. “The coaches have helped us out a lot, too. They really want the best for us.”
The cheers got slightly louder as Gonzalez Santiago wrapped up each race Wednesday.
By the time they were holding up the district championship trophy at night’s end, it was a roar.
But with that trademark grin stapled across his face once again, Gonzalez Santiago’s focus has already shifted to the next task for him and his Broadway teammates ahead of the Region 3C meet.
Step one was a district title. Now, the Gobblers are locked in on what’s coming next.
“We always have our minds on the bigger picture,” Gonzalez Santiago said. “We just have to go out and do it.”
