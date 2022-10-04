The match went to five sets, but Broadway was able to push through for the win.
After going down 2-1, the Gobblers rallied back in the final two sets to defeat Harrisonburg 25-21, 24-26, 15-25, 25-17, 15-4 in Valley District volleyball action at Roger Bergey Court on Tuesday.
Junior Taylor Suters led the Gobblers with seven kills while senior Lindsey Wimer and junior Vivian Fear each tallied five.
“It’s not over until set five, not over until the final whistle,” Broadway first-year head coach Colton Frey said. “I think for us, it just proves to ourselves that we can fight through and we can carry on and one set doesn’t define you. That’s the beauty of volleyball.”
Set one was tied at 18 but the Gobblers began to pull away as Suters notched an ace while freshman Clara Denman ripped the final kill. Despite the set-one win, Frey didn’t feel his team got into a groove until the fifth set.
“Our energy was really low tonight and I told the girls in the locker room that I was proud that we didn’t give up,” Frey said. “That says something about a team who’s able to be resilient when things aren’t going as we expected to.”
The Streaks came out strong in set two as junior Thaneisha Cedeno put up multiple kills. The Gobblers rallied and with the help of a few kills from Suters, they led 22-20. The Streaks fought back and with the score knotted at 24, senior Kai Blosser smacked a kill to give Harrisonburg the final point.
The Streaks got out to a comfortable lead in set three with the help of multiple aces from Miller and multiple kills from Macy Waid. They led by as many as 10 and ultimately never looked back. Cedeno and Veronica Gutierrez also had multiple kills in the set.
After going up 2-1, Harrisonburg head coach Erin Brubaker felt complacency set in.
“Going into that fourth set, they seemed pretty set that they were going to win,” Brubaker said. “They got a little sloppy, they got a little slow and they just didn’t play like they could.”
The Gobblers looked to force a fifth set as Wimer contributed in a big way with three aces and two kills, helping them go up 16-8 in the fourth set. They held the steady lead throughout to take the set win.
“It’s really good to see us improve,” Fear said. “I know that we all are improving and we’re all just getting better together every day in practice and we’re really working together.”
The Gobblers took the early 5-2 lead in set five and led 9-4 at the first timeout with kills from Cedeno, Denman and Fear. Fear notched the final point on an ace to give the Gobblers the win.
She also had the most aces for the Gobblers (8-9, 1-2 Valley) on the night with seven.
For Harrisonburg (2-10, 0-3 Valley), sophomores Teagan Miller and Macy Waid led in aces with five while Gutierrez smacked the most kills with eight.
“I think that we really pushed through at the end and we really picked up our energy and we really worked together at the end,” Fear said. “I think that’s what got us the win.”
