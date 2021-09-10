BROADWAY — It was another old-fashioned game Friday as Broadway used tough defense in the second half to get a big 23-7 win over William Monroe in non-district football action at BHS.
Senior running back Cameron Showalter rushed 32 times for 220 yards and a touchdown to power the Gobbler offensive attack while quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller was 9-of-15 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown.
The contest was a defensive battle after the intermission as neither team scored in the third quarter. A fake punt late in the third looked to be a great call as Stuhlmiller raced 17 yards but came up a yard short and the Dragons took over at their own 44. William Monroe advanced to the Gobbler 6-yard line but on the next play, senior Ben Hutcheson came up with an interception in the endzone to end the threat.
Broadway drove to their 48 but was forced to punt and the Dragons were backed up at their own 12. The Broadway defense forced William Monroe into a punting situation but a bad snap sailed over the punter’s head and out of the endzone for a safety and a 16-7 Gobbler advantage with 2:15 to play.
Broadway took the kick and, behind Showalter, marched right down the field. Hutcheson then scored on an 8-yard run to complete the scoring with 1:09 to play and the Gobblers had their third win in three games and stayed undefeated at home.
“It was a pretty tough game, both teams were very physical tonight and I thought our defense played very well,” Gobblers coach Danny Grogg said. “We bent tonight but didn’t break and we made some big plays when we needed to.”
William Monroe took the opening kick and drove to Broadway 34. Gobblers’ linebacker Christian Nicklow made a stop in the backfield for a four yard loss and incomplete pass on fourth down turned the ball over to Broadway.
The Gobblers went to work behind Showalter, who opened the game with three carries to the Dragon 44. A 16-yard pass reception to Brade Smith and then Showalter carried 11 yards to the Monroe 25. Hunter Deavers ripped off 11 yards and then hauled in a 14-yard pass from Stulhmiller for a score and Broadway had a 7-0 lead with 42 seconds left in the first period.
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Laden Stuhlmiller gets tackled by William Monroe's Troy Jones and Elliot Inzana on a quarterback keeper.
Broadway's Laden Stuhlmiller gets tackled by William Monroe's Troy Jones and Elliot Inzana on a quarterback keeper.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Brade Smith carries the flag as the team takes the field before the start of their game against William Monroe.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway head coach Danny Grogg watches his team as they take the field.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Coy Thompson grabs onto a pass meant for Willliam Monroe's Shea Jeffers.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Ben Hutcheson makes the tackle on William Monroe's Shea Jeffers.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Brade Smith gets wrapped up by William Monroe's Dominique Green on a carry.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Hunter Deavers gets tripped up by William Monroe's Joshua Adderley on a carry.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Hunter Deavers tries to outrun William Monroe's Dominique Green.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
William Monroe's Shea Jeffers gets tackled by Broadway's Christian Nicklow and Ethan Foltz as he fights through the line.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Landen Stuhlmiller sidesteps William Monroe's Daelan Powell-Jackson on a quarterback keeper.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Cameron Showalter escapes as William Monroe's Isaiah Taylor misses the tackle.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Cameron Showalter fights off William Monroe's Larry Smith.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Coy Thompson blocks a pass meant for William Mopnroe's Shea Jeffers.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
William Monroe's Shea Jeffers catches a pass under pressure from Broadway's Hunter Deavers.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Landen Stuhlmiller fires off a pass from the pocket.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. William Monroe Football
Broadway's Hunter Deavers attempts to catch a touchdown pass as the clock expires in the first half under pressure from William Monroe's Shea Jeffers.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Penalties hindered the Dragons throughout the first half. On Monroe’s next possession, an apparent catch at the Gobbler 6 was negated by a chop block penalty. The Dragons got back to the Gobbler 30 but turned the ball over on downs with 6:41 to go in the half.
Broadway went right back to Showalter, who ripped off a 39 yard jaunt to the Monroe 30. A personal foul against the Dragons moved the ball to the 9 and two plays later Showalter scored on a 7-yard run to make it 14-0 with 4:19 to go in the second.
The Dragons struck back quickly as junior Daelan Powell-Jackson returned the kickoff 86 yards for a score that made it 14-7 at the half, but it proved to be Wiliam Monroe’s only points of the night.
“I’m super proud of our kids and the effort tonight,” Grogg said.
Deavers had three catches for 66 yards and a score and Ethan Foltz had a fumble recovery for Broadway.
The Gobblers (2-1) will host Fort Defiance (0-3) next week. The Indians fell to Waynesboro 43-21 Friday night.
“They are always a team that is going to come in here and play us tough,” Grogg said. “Our kids have some confidence rolling into next week so hopefully that carries over.”
WM 0 7 0 0 — 7
B 7 7 0 9 — 23
First Quarter
B — Deavers 12 pass from Stuhlmiller, (Copenhaver kick) 0:42
Second Quarter
B — Showalter 7 run (Copenhaver kick), 4:19
WM — Powell-Jackson 86 kick off return (Ward kick), 4:04
