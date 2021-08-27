BROADWAY — Fluvanna County and Broadway locked heads in a good old fashioned, hard-nosed football game Friday night. When it looked like it would remain a standstill, the Gobblers stepped up and made some big plays in the second half en route to a 21-6 season-opening win over the visiting Flucos.
“That was a slobber match, man,” said third-year Broadway coach Danny Grogg.
That was a correct assessment as the field was wet from rains and a possible broken drain pipe that made footing a struggle all night.
“It is what it is and with COVID you never know if you will get back here. I told the team there were no excuses,” said Grogg.
With Broadway leading 7-6 after a scoreless third quarter, senior running back Cameron Showalter broke up the middle for a 57-yard score to put the Gobblers in front 14-6 on the first play of the final period. The Flucos hung tough, but the Broadway defense stepped up each time Fluvanna threatened. Junior Cliff Garber had a sack that stuffed a Fluvanna threat midway through the final period and then junior Andrue Maul had two big tackles later that forced another Fluco punt.
But it was two late interceptions by the Gobblers that sealed the win. The first came by Coy Thompson with 1:41 left at the Fluvanna 41. Broadway then fumbled to give the Flucos one last chance, but senior Ben Hutcheson made an interception and 78-yard return for a score that put the victory on ice with 1:00 to play.
Both teams struggled to establish any ground game early on. After the teams traded opening possessions, the Gobblers looked to be in good shape after a punt pinned the Flucos at their own 5 at 5:28 of the first period.
Fluvanna quarterback Owen Leydig ran 17 yards for a first down. Moments later, Kobe Edmonds broke through up the middle and went 65 yards for the game’s first score and a 6-0 Fluco lead.
Fluvanna was on the move again in the second period driving to Gobbler territory before Christian Nicklow sacked Leydig for a five-yard loss and the Flucos turned the ball over on downs.
The Gobblers set up shop at their own 36. On a 4th-and-five, Landen Stuhlmiller was set to punt but tucked the ball and ran 21 yards on a fake to the Fluvanna 39. Stuhlmiller then picked up another 11 yards, Showalter ran for eight and Brody Carr hauled in a 16-yard reception. Stuhlmiller then capped the 64-yard drive on a nine yard run and Broadway took its first lead 7-6.
Fluvanna drove to the Gobbler 29 but Gage Kile and Maul combined on a sack that snuffed the threat and Broadway held the slim halftime margin.
Showalter paced the Broadway ground game with 22 carries for 117 yards and a score while Stuhlmiller rushed six times for 38 yards and was 5-of-12 for 45 yards passing. Edmonds paced the Flucos with six rushes for 95 yards while Leydig was 7-of-18 passing for 104 yards.
“We faced a lot of adversity tonight and I’m super proud of our team,” said Grogg. “We fought through everything and the seniors stepped up and responded.”
The Gobblers, 1-0, will be on the road next week at Strasburg. The Rams opened their season with a 14-8 win over Skyline Friday night. “The great thing about being 1-0 is that we have a chance to go 2-0,” Grogg said of the upcoming game with the Rams. “I expect it to be another slobber match in a hostile environment.”
