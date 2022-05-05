FORT DEFIANCE — Broadway has developed a knack for winning close baseball games this season.
It was no different on Thursday in Augusta County as the Gobblers pulled out a hard-fought 4-3 non-district road win over Fort Defiance.
For the second time this week, Noah Hertzler came up big for his team. After starting the game in left field, the William & Mary pitching signee came on in relief in the fourth after starter Drew Spiggle had some soreness in his arm. At the plate, he singled and ended up scoring the winning run in the sixth inning and kept the Indians scoreless over the last three innings, scattering two hits and striking out four to secure the victory.
“We found a way to win and I am very proud of them,” Gobblers coach Tim Turner said. “We had some adversity tonight with Drew and we weren’t expecting that. Noah came in and pitched the rest of the way. He is really growing up and turning into a fine high school pitcher.”
The Indians got on the board in the first inning. Left fielder Kaden Johnson, walked, stole second and then scored on third baseman Sam Garber’s single down the right field line that gave Fort a 1-0 lead.
The Gobblers got going with two outs in the second. Second baseman Ben Hutcheson tripled to right and scored his team’s first run on a wild pitch. Hertzler then walked, third baseman Brade Smith singled and designated hitter Conner Michael’s RBI single put Broadway in front 2-1.
In the fourth inning, Fort center fielder Jordon Biggs led off with a single, advanced to second on a walk to first baseman Sam Tindall and then scored when a wild pitch went out of play to knot the game 2-2. Right fielder Dillon Lavaway’s single drove in Tindall and the Indians took a 3-2 lead.
Broadway came right back in the fifth. Hutcheson walked, stole second and then scored on right fielder Ryan Martin’s single to make it 3-3. Garber then came on in relief for Fort. Broadway had runners at second and third before a groundout and strikeout ended the inning.
The Gobblers (10-4) went back in front for good in the sixth. Hertzler singled and came around to score on Anderson’s RBI single to right field to make it 4-3. Broadway had runners at second and third before Garber was able to get a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.
Fort kept battling and in the bottom of the sixth had runners on first and third with just one out. On a double steal attempt, the runner at third base got caught in a rundown and Landen Stuhlmiller, who came into catch, made a great play for the out that ended the threat. Hertzler set the Indians down in order in the seventh.
Four different players had a hit apiece for the Indians, who fell to 5-9 overall and go to Riverheads today.
“[Broadway] put the ball in play and they run the bases well,” said Indians coach Damian Fink, whose team lost at Broadway 2-1 earlier this season. “They are a step above us right now. We can pitch with them, we can play defense with them but we can’t hit with them. I was really pleased with our whole team tonight, though. We played hard and I think that is our sixth loss by one run this year.”
The Gobblers’ hits were also scattered with four players having one each.
“We did what we needed to do to tonight and we’re tickled to get out of here with a win,” Turner said.
Broadway 0200 011 0 — 4 5 1
Fort Defiance 100 200 0 — 3 4 0
Spiggle, Hertzler, Crider and Stuhlmiller. Cole, Garber and Mayhew.
W — Hertzler. L — Garber.
