BRIDGEWATER — It’s a coaches cliche that is as old as the game itself.
When there’s a big game, it’s often expected to come down to special teams.
Well, that’s exactly what happened on Friday as fifth-seeded Broadway used a blocked punt that was picked up for a score to secure an impressive 22-7 victory over fourth-seeded Valley District rival Turner Ashby in the Region 3C quarterfinals in front of a packed house in Bridgewater.
“Every week, we put so much time into [special teams] and try to improve from what we’ve had going early in the season,” Gobblers third-year coach Danny Grogg said. “Our kids just go out and execute and they buy into the momentum changes and all of that stuff that comes with the special teams game. Tonight, they made a huge difference for us."
With the two teams struggling on offense in the second half and Broadway clinging to a 14-7 lead, Brade Smith blocked a punt from Turner Ashby’s Noah Miller with 7:07 remaining in the game.
As the ball ricocheted off Smith’s hands, Ben Hutcheson picked it up in the end zone for the score to extend the Gobblers’ lead to 20-7. Then, later in the quarter, Hunter Deavers sacked TA quarterback Cole Hoover in the end zone for the safety and the dagger to set off a raucous celebration in the away bleachers at Sam Ritchie Stadium.
“We were close to blocking it the last few times and Brade missed on the one before,” Hutcheson said. “He got it on that one and I was right there ready. That was a good feeling. It was a big play.”
The opening half picked back up from the intense, back-and-forth action from the first meeting this year when the Knights won a double-overtime thriller 27-21 that left the Gobblers motivated.
Broadway’s defense opened the game with an impressive three-and-out and then got a 45-yard run from Cameron Showalter on its first offensive play. Two plays later, BHS quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller scrambled left 14 yards into the end zone to give the Gobblers an early 7-0 lead.
After an onside-kick recovery from Broadway and then a fumble on the ensuing play, it was the Knights’ turn to respond as they went on a seven-play, 64-yard drive that was capped by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Cole Hoover to Tony Fornadel to make it 7-7 with 5:50 left in the first quarter.
The two defenses settled in from there before the Gobblers eventually took advantage of a short field. On third-and-5 from the Turner Ashby 38, Stuhlmiller hit Brade Smith for a short pass that looked like it was enough for the first down but the senior receiver rumbled all the way into the north end zone to extend Broadway’s lead to 14-7 just 10 seconds into the second quarter.
“I just take what I can get, take what the defense gives me,” Stuhlmiller said with a laugh. “I’m not a true quarterback. I just take what I see and take what [the defense will] give me.”
While the BHS defense continued to hold steady the remainder of the first half, the Gobblers did miss a big opportunity just before half. After back-to-back completions from Stuhlmiller to Coy Thompson and Deavers set up Broadway at the TA 1 with less than a minute remaining, the Knights got three straight defensive stops to keep it a one-score game going into intermission.
But from there, it was the Broadway defense coming up big as the Gobblers held the Knights to -7 total yards after halftime. Turner Ashby also didn’t get a first down in the entire second half.
“Coach [Brandon] Mays, our defensive coordinator, had a great game plan and switched it up a little bit from what we usually do,” Grogg said. “All credit goes to him and our staff and our kids for executing it. It was really just flawlessly executing it. It was a dominant performance.”
Stuhlmiller finished 7-of-19 passing for 130 yards and a score and also had 14 carries for 40 yards and another touchdown. Cameron Showalter had 27 carries for 136 yards for Broadway (7-4).
“It feels awesome,” Stuhlmiller said. “In practice all week, we focused on just us and nothing about them. It paid off. We were focused the entire game and we did our jobs. That was a dominating performance on defense. I couldn’t be more proud.”
For the Knights (6-5), Hoover finished 9-of-16 passing for 57 yards. TA had just 27 rushing yards.
“They got us tonight,” TA coach Chris Fraser said. “They did a really good job. We just weren’t good enough tonight. Give them the credit. They were really good.”
With the victory, Broadway advances to the Region 3C semifinals next week, where it’ll take on top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy — a 56-7 winner over No. 8 Wilson Memorial on Friday.
But before the Gobblers turn their focus toward LCA, they had some celebrating to do.
“They bought into what we preached all week, we had our best week of practice and it paid off,” Grogg said. “Our memo all week was to leave no doubt. I think everyone in this stadium tonight knows we left no doubt that the better team won. Our guys executed the game plan, our coaching staff was ready to roll. All of the credit goes to them for this performance that we put on tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
BROADWAY 7 7 0 9 — 22
TURNER ASHBY 7 0 0 0 — 7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
B — Stuhlmiller 14 run (Copenhaver kick), 8:37
TA — Fornadel 31 pass from Hoover (Miller kick), 5:50
Second Quarter
B — Smith 38 pass from Stuhlmiller (Copenhaver kick), 11:50
Fourth Quarter
B — Hutcheson blocked punt (kicked failed), 7:07
B — Safety, 2:50
