BROADWAY — For their big Valley District rivalry baseball game Tuesday night, Broadway and Turner Ashby both went with youth.
Each team started a freshman pitcher as Si Crider was on the hill for the Gobblers while Tyler Hill countered for the Knights. Both threw well, but in the end it was Broadway that pulled out the 6-2 victory, handing TA its first district loss and avenging an earlier 14-11 loss to the Knights in Bridgewater.
There is a saying that success in life is often determined by how you handle Plan B. That was the case for Broadway on a warm and breezy evening.
“We were planning to throw junior Drew Spiggle today but he woke up this morning with the stomach flu,” said Gobblers’ coach Tim Turner. “We had to shift gears midday and go to our Plan B and that was Si and he did a good job.”
Broadway got the scoring underway in the first inning. Third baseman Ryan Anderson walked, took second on a passed ball and scored his team’s first run when catcher Landen Stuhlmiller laid down a bunt and the Knights’ committed a throwing error. Center fielder Ryan Martin’s single plated Stuhlmiller to make it 2-0.
The Gobblers added another run in the third when second baseman Ben Hutcheson reached on an error and then scored on another TA miscue to make it 3-0.
Crider kept the Knights in check until the sixth inning. Catcher Caden Swartley was hit by a pitch, third baseman Addison Simmons singled and both scored when left fielder Peyton Rathbun singled to cut the lead to 4-2. Senior Noah Hertzler then came on in relief of Crider and the bases were loaded with no outs.
Hertzler was able to get a pop up for the first out and then Brandon Petit got caught in a rundown trying to score for the second out. A strikeout then ended the inning and TA threat.
Broadway tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth. Hutcheson walked and Hertzler followed with an RBI single and then scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-2. Hertzler got the Knights in order in the seventh.
“I thought Noah did a real good job when he came in to close,” Turner said. “I was real proud of both of them.”
Martin and Hertzler paced the Gobbler offense with two hits apiece while four different Knights had a hit each. Crider allowed four hits and struck out six in five innings of work for Broadway.
Hill tossed five strong innings, allowing just four hits and striking out one but errors hampered the Knights.
“Justin has really matured and come on this year and he’s one of the guys that we go to in big games,” TA coach Andrew Armstrong said of Hill, who was making his fifth start of the season.
“We got behind early and tried to come back but they (Broadway) made the plays tonight. We have fought and battled adversity all year and I was really proud of the way our guys handled themselves in a rivalry game.”
The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Knights (6-9 overall, 3-1 Valley), who host Harrisonburg on Friday.
The Gobblers improved to 10-4 and 3-3 and will head to Fort Defiance on Thursday.
“That’s a tough TA team and after that last game when they got a walk off win our guys kind of had a chip on their shoulder,” Turner said. “They wanted this. TA and Broadway is a rivalry in any sport. Our guys were up for it tonight and came through and I was really proud of them.”
Turner Ashby 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 4 5
Broadway 2 1 0 0 1 2 x — 6 6 0
Hill, Simmons (6) and Swartley. Crider, Hertzler (6) and Stuhlmiller.
WP — Crider LP — Hill S — Hertzler
