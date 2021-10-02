WOODSTOCK — Central, playing on its own field for the first time this season, started hot against Broadway on Saturday afternoon while riding the excitement of the home opener.
When the visiting Gobblers turned a two-touchdown deficit into a 1-point game early in the second half, the Falcons leaned on their physical offense and a defense that made timely stops.
The Falcons, fueled by two second-half touchdowns by workhorse running back Isaiah Dyer, scored 12 unanswered points to pull away from Broadway in their non-district clash, handing the Gobblers their second loss of the season in a 26-13 victory.
Central led 14-0 in the first quarter but saw Broadway cut that lead to 14-13 with a quick scoring drive to open the second half. The Falcons, who had fallen into a lull offensively, countered with a methodical touchdown drive that chewed up nearly 10 minutes of clock and set the tone for the rest of the contest.
“We went up to the locker room, talked about it, just said trust one another, do your jobs, stick to your plan,” said Dyer, who carried 20 times in the second half for the Falcons and finished with a total of 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 31 carries. “The O-line came out physical and it was great, just blowing stuff up and I could just (see) holes open. Momentum was a big change in that game in the second half.”
Broadway (3-2) looked like the team with the momentum early in the second half.
The Gobblers scored a defensive touchdown with 2:35 left in the first half when linebacker Hunter Deavers laid a crushing hit on Central quarterback Ashton Baker that sent the football -- and Baker’s helmet and mouthpiece -- flying, setting up Cliff Garber’s 24-yard fumble return for a score.
To start the second half, Broadway receiver Brody Carr made a spectacular leaping catch in the end zone over a Central defender on a 25-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller that pulled the Gobblers within one less than two minutes into the third quarter.
A botched snap on the extra-point attempt kept Central’s lead intact, however, and Falcons immediately marched 62 yards on 17 plays on their next possession. The drive included just one pass attempt, a trio of fourth-and-short conversions and 13 carries by Dyer, who capped the march -- which ate up 9:39 of game clock -- with the first of his two 1-yard TD plunges in the second half.
“They were trying to hit (the) B gap,” said Gobblers coach Danny Grogg, referencing the gap between the offensive guard and the offensive tackle. “They got B gap controlled tonight a little bit there in the second half and we didn’t make the right adjustments for it. But I’m super proud of how our team played. We’re gonna watch the film and make sure that gets fixed before a big week next week (against Turner Ashby).”
The Gobblers, aided by a Central pass interference penalty, crossed midfield on their next drive but committed what would prove to be a costly turnover when Stuhlmiller double-clutched and released an awkward pass to tight end Brade Smith that was intercepted by Falcons junior James Bland.
It was the second of three interceptions for Central’s defense, which also got a diving pick from Dyer in the first half when he undercut the intended receiver on a screen pass and an interception in the end zone by Ben Walters in the waning seconds to effectively end the game.
Central turned Bland’s takeaway into the game’s final score, marching 54 yards on nine running plays and taking a 26-13 lead on Dyer’s TD run with 2:52 to play.
The Falcons finished with 339 yards of offense, including 244 yards rushing on 50 carries, and had just two offensive possessions in the second half outside of one kneel-down to end the game.
“Any time you run for 250 yards against a team that good and that big, you’ve done something special,” Yew said, “and I think our kids did something very special today.”
Central opened the game with a 12-play, 78-yard drive that ended with Baker’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Walters. On the Falcons’ second possession, Baker hit senior Caleb Daugherty in stride down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown strike to put Central up 14-0 in the first quarter.
Central’s offense quieted down for the rest of the first half, though the Falcons’ defense kept the lead intact. Broadway could do nothing with a nice kickoff return by Stuhlmiller into Central territory following the Falcons’ second touchdown, and the Gobblers’ last two possessions of the first half ended with Dyer’s interception and a turnover on downs at the Central 1-yard line.
On the latter, Daugherty and Ben Walters teamed up to stop Stuhlmiller (126 yards passing, 48 rushing) just short of the goal line on a fourth-and-goal run from the 10 after sophomore linebacker Tyler Forbes made two great plays to bring down Broadway running back Cameron Showalter (18 carries, 89 yards) for short gains on first and second down.
“We practiced this week being backed up and being down and dealing with adversity and tough situations, and I think our guys responded this week,” Grogg said. “… A lot of credit goes to (Central’s) program but I think they know that that was a physical football game and I’m super proud of how physical my guys played and how they played up until the last minute. And I’m excited to go watch them play again next week in a huge matchup.”
