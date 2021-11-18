Frank Rocco said there’s not much his roster hasn’t seen over the years.
The Liberty Christian Academy coach has 18 seniors on the roster this season, including three or four that have started since they were freshmen, and a system that’s been in place for years now.
So, as the top-seeded Bulldogs prepare to take on fifth-seeded Broadway in the Region 3C semifinals tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty University's Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, there’s no shortage of confidence for LCA.
“It’s an experienced, seasoned team,” Rocco said. “These kids have been through it. We have key guys who have played three or four years of varsity football. Playing in the same system and having so much experience in the Seminole District is big. These kids have really been battle-tested.”
The Bulldogs enter tonight’s contest with a perfect 10-0 record after a dominating run through the Seminole District this season and a 56-7 win over Wilson Memorial in the regional quarterfinals last week.
In that game, LCA led by 49-0 at half and piled up 429 yards of offense, including 270 on the ground.
“We really took the one-game-at-a-time approach, which is kind of corny because that’s what everyone says, but we really focused on being 1-0 each week,” Rocco said. “It’s given us the ability to focus on one specific goal. We’ve stayed in the present and not been looking too far down the road.”
The Bulldogs, who are averaging 48.2 points per game and giving up just 14.7, haven’t given up more than 28 points in a single game this year. In fact, the points-per-game total they are giving up each contest is a bloated number with a lot of those touchdowns coming once the starters have been pulled in blowout victories.
“What stands out to me most about LCA is the size and speed that they have in the right positions,” said Broadway coach Danny Grogg, whose team is in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Davis Lane, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback for the Bulldogs and University of Virginia commit, is 59-of-93 passing for 1,136 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He was 4-for-4 with a touchdown toss last week against the Green Hornets and also had a 53-yard scoring run.
It’s a pair of brothers in junior Caleb Davidson and freshman Gideon Davidson that forms a 1-2 punch out of the backfield for LCA. Both players missed time at various points through the regular season, but Gideon leads the team with 75 carries for 839 yards and 14 touchdowns and Caleb has 99 carries for 752 yards and 14 more scores. Both had touchdowns last week before being pulled early due to the lopsided score.
Jaylin Bedford, a 5-foot-8, 155-pound senior, provides some versatility as well for the Bulldogs as a receiver, a rusher and a returner on special teams. He had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score earlier this year, has 54 carries for 594 yards and 10 touchdowns for the season out of the backfield and also has 24 catches for 530 yards and four more scores. He had 87 total yards and three scores last week before also sent to the sidelines.
“Every week we make the adjustments we need to make in order to take advantage of what we see are weaknesses and strengths in our opponent,” Grogg said. “Sometimes they are slight and sometimes they are a little bigger. This week, we have made some slight adjustments but the one thing that won't change is how physical, smart and fast we will try to play.”
The Gobblers have some weapons of their own on offense with quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller, the Valley District Offensive Player of the Year, leading the way with 1,586 total yards and 15 touchdowns. Stuhlmiller has completed 84-of-181 passes for 1,033 yards, seven scores and 10 interceptions and also has 76 carries for 583 rushing yards and eight more touchdowns.
Broadway running back Cameron Showalter led the district with 196 carries for 1,220 yards and 20 touchdowns while Brade Smith, Hunter Deavers, Ben Hutcheson, Brody Carr and Coy Thompson all have at least 104 yards receiving this season. The Gobblers are averaging 27 points per game.
“They’re very talented, very well-coached,” Rocco said. “I really admire the schemes they run on both sides of the ball. They’re very creative. The quarterback is the type of kid I’d love to have on our team. He’s just a competitor. The way he competes, I love that about him. … Those guys are all high-level high school skill players. [Lineman Hayden Sherman] moves very well for as big as he is. They’re an average-sized line, but they’re very active. That’s the thing that impresses me the most.”
The game will take place inside the 25,000-seat stadium at Liberty University, but that doesn’t impact Broadway.
The Gobblers have experience from past seasons playing at the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic inside James Madison’s Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg and Grogg said it’s something the players typically look forward to.
“We've been to JMU before, and we've been successful in that stadium and environment,” Grogg said. “The biggest thing is the college hashes and the field goal posts being a little more narrow. Other than that, it's on turf and a big environment and I'm ready to see how fast we can play on it.”
If Broadway is to pull off the upset of the Bulldogs, it’ll certainly have to play fast and poised.
And against an LCA squad full of experience, the Gobblers will have to play a bit fearless as well.
“Zero fear and don't flinch,” Grogg said is the message to his team. “Everyone talks about their size and speed but at the end of the day, I'll take my guys every day. We're fast, too. We're physical, too. And we just don't give a crap about the size of them or what college they may have a scholarship to. We are all we got, we're all we need. And we will be ready. Let the cards fall where they may.”
