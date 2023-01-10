BROADWAY — With his team on a five-game losing streak and its top rival in town for the Valley District opener, Broadway head coach Dwight Walton said his message in the pregame was simple.
"We need a win," he said he told his team.
The Gobblers responded in a big way, breaking open a close game just before the half and then rolling past Turner Ashby 57-27 on Tuesday in boys basketball action at BHS.
Broadway's pressure defense was the difference as the Gobblers outscored the Knights 33-3 in the second half.
"We've been close in so many of these games but we needed to finish," said Walton, whose team snapped a six-game losing streak. "In the third and fourth quarters, I thought that we played well and we wanted to keep the gas pedal on till the end. We were executing plays and it was a good effort tonight."
Scoring was hard to come by in the paint on both ends early, so Broadway went to the 3-pointer. Jowell "Jet" Gonzalez Santiago hit two treys, and Tristan Yoder added another as the Gobblers ended the quarter on a 9-0 to take an 11-8 lead after one period.
The Knights scored six straight points to open the second period before Broadway ended the quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 24-17 lead at the break. It was all Gobblers from there as Yoder had three 3-point goals in the second half, and Breylon Miller scored all of his nine points in the final two quarters to help Broadway seal the win.
Yoder finished with a career-high 23 points and five 3-point goals, the most the sophomore guard ever had in a game.
"Once we got into transition, it really helped me," Yoder said of his 3-point shooting. "It was a little extra motivation playing TA too. I know a lot of those guys."
Sophomore Beau Baylor led the Knights (3-9, 0-1 Valley) with six points, while Jack Fox added five.
"[Broadway] shot the ball real well and played great defense tonight," said second-year TA head coach Clay Harris. "We struggled with their pressure. I thought we competed really hard and I can't knock our effort. This is a tough place to play."
Both teams are back in action Thursday, with the Knights hosting city/county rival Harrisonburg while the Gobblers (6-7, 1-0 Valley) hit the road for a non-district tilt with Fort Defiance.
Yoder said the win over TA on Tuesday would boost the Gobblers' confidence moving forward.
"This is huge," he said. "Once you get on a losing streak you start to worry if you can win and tonight we did."
Turner Ashby 8 9 7 3 — 27
Broadway 11 13 11 22 — 57
TURNER ASHBY (27) — Baylor 2 2-3 6, Spotts 2 0-0 4, Fox 2 1-1 5, Lyons 1 0-0 3, Moseley 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 0-0 3, Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 3-4 27.
BROADWAY (57) — Gonzalez-Santiago 0 2-2 2, Barnes 3 0-0 6, Jerichen 2 3-3 7, Miller 1 7-9 9, Santiago 3 0-0 8, Michael 1 0-0 2, Yoder 7 4-4 23. Totals 17 16-18 57.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 2 (Lyons, Smith) Broadway 7 (Yoder 5, Gonzalez 2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.