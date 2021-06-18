BROADWAY — Hundreds of fans waited outside the fence surrounding the diamond at Broadway High School, hoping to comfort their hometown team and say goodbye to its three seniors.
But out in center field, facing the outfield fence with his hands rested upon the blonde locks on his head, Bryce Suters stared into the distant sun with a blank stare as he reflected a bit.
“Coming in as a freshman, we were a .500 team,” the oufielder and James Madison signee said. “We didn’t have much success. We turned things around, the coaching staff turned things around. … We were just so close.”
The top-seeded Gobblers fell 6-0 to second-seeded powerhouse Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C championship game in front of a packed house at BHS on Friday afternoon.
The loss snapped Broadway’s 14-game winning streak, ended their season and served as the finale for the decorated careers of its three seniors — Suters, Jacob Petersheim and Cole Morris.
“Our three seniors carried us to where we are,” BHS coach Tim Turner said. “We wouldn’t be here without those guys. Tonight is a big-time learning curve for all of our underclassmen.”
The Bulldogs only had six hits, but used a four-run second inning to open up a lead and added two more in the sixth for good measure. They were the first runs Petersheim gave up all year.
“He played his heart out,” Turner said. “We didn’t play the glove behind him like we could have, but we couldn’t get him off the mound. He’s been incredible all year, though. He’s awesome.”
LCA pitcher Brock Duff, meanwhile, gave up just three hits and four walks in 6.2 innings of work while striking out seven. Sullivan Holmes came in to deliver the final out for the Bulldogs.
“[Duff] was a high-quality high school pitcher,” Turner said. “He has done this before, obviously. He had a great game. I tip my hat to him. He shut us down. I wondered how we’d do with high [velocity], but I tip my hat to LCA. They’re a solid program and were the better team today.”
Petersheim pitched 5.2 innings, giving up six runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Drew Spiggle tossed 1.1 frames, giving up a hit and a strikeout in relief.
“It pushes us,” junior Landen Stuhlmiller said of the loss. “We’re going to work harder this offseason. We are going to miss the seniors, we love them. We’re going to work hard, though.”
Once Suters left the field Friday, he was embraced by fans with hugs and high-fives.
The fans in Broadway are thankful for what the Gobblers seniors brought to the program.
And he’s thankful for what they brought to him.
“I hope this town and this school is proud of us,” Suters said. “We gave it everything we had.”
