It took less than three minutes for any questions about Broadway’s mental state to go away.
The Gobblers went 57 yards on seven plays to open the game, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from Cameron Showalter, and never looked back en route to an important 37-18 victory over city/county rival Harrisonburg in Valley District football action at Dr. Walter F. Green III Field at HHS on Friday.
“Our team, all week, heard about how athletic [Harrisonburg] was,” said BHS third-year coach Danny Grogg. “Our message to them was to turn a speed game into a punching match. To start that game like we did, we turned it into a punching match. I’m just super proud of our offensive line. I’m proud of our team for this one.”
While Broadway was methodical on offense, using short gains in the run game combined with efficiency through the air to milk the clock and wear down a Harrisonburg defense that had impressed as of late, the Blue Streaks missed opportunities on offense with a pair of first-half turnovers deep in BHS territory.
After Showalter’s first touchdown run put the Gobblers up 7-0, Harrisonburg turned it over when quarterback Keenan Glago was hit hard on a run up the middle and the ball popped out at the BHS 13.
The Gobblers then went marching behind the legs of Showalter and quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller, moving an impressive 87 yards on 17 plays and finishing it with another 4-yard touchdown run from Showalter.
“Cameron is a tough kid and sometimes he’s too tough,” Grogg said. “Every week, [offensive coordinator Dustin Taylor] puts him the best position possible and we tell him that sometimes it’s not going to be you. More times than not, it is. Tonight, he grinded it out until things started to open up for him.”
Harrisonburg again drove into Broadway territory on the ensuing series, but this time it was three straight incompletions that forced a turnover on downs and gave the Gobblers the ball back with a 13-0 lead.
Although Broadway didn’t get into the end zone again before half, the combination of how much the Gobblers had dominated the time of possession along with three fourth-down conversions the Harrisonburg defense gave up had HHS first-year coach Kyle Gillenwater visibility frustrated.
“They were better prepared than us,” Gillenwater said. “Hats off to them. They earned it and we didn’t.”
Broadway continued to flex its muscles in the third with a couple of hard hits to force a three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half, followed by a blocked punt from defensive lineman Ethan Foltz.
Set up at the HHS 5, Stuhlmiller made the Blue Streaks pay with a touchdown run to make it 20-0.
“We wanted to hold them to zero [points],” Stuhlmiller said with a laugh after the game.
Walker Knicely added a 40-yard field goal later in the third quarter for the Gobblers and it wasn’t until early in the fourth, when Glago hit Kris Walker for a 63-yard touchdown toss, that Harrisonburg finally scored.
Stuhlmiller delivered what appeared to be the dagger on the ensuing possession as he connected with Brody Carr on a 30-yard scoring toss to push the BHS lead to 30-6 with 9:06 left in the game.
But Dylan Burnette scored on a 78-yard kickoff return for the Blue Streaks and Glago hit Walker on an 80-yard scoring toss with 6:29 remaining that cut the Broadway lead to 30-18 and kept it interesting.
It wasn’t until Andrue Maul intercepted a Glago pass with 43 seconds remaining and returned it for a touchdown that the Gobblers were officially able to put away a Harrisonburg team that kept fighting.
“We had a little bit of a lack of focus late,” Grogg said. “That’s why I pulled the team to the sideline there late and got them in a huddle. I saw where it could be going. The kids just have to lock in and play four quarters.”
Outside of the big plays in the fourth quarter, it was an all-around impressive effort for the BHS defense.
“We take a lot of pride,” Maul said. “We tried something new this week with our defensive scheme and it really showed tonight. It was a great game plan by the coaches and it really worked out well for us.”
The victory Friday was a solid bounce-back performance for Broadway after a difficult 27-21 double-overtime loss to rival Turner Ashby in one of the best games of the season last week in Bridgewater.
It also puts the Gobblers (4-3, 1-1 Valley) in a better position when it comes to the Region 3C power ratings.
“It’s huge,” Stuhlmiller said. “We were locked in on going 1-0 every week to get to the playoffs.”
For the Blue Streaks (3-4, 0-1 Valley), there’s still hope with three district games remaining on the schedule. But Gillenwater acknowledged the team will have work to do in order to find more success moving forward.
“We just didn’t execute,” Gillenwater said. “In all three phases, we didn’t execute. Hats off to them.”
Glago had 289 total yards for Harrisonburg and two scores while Walker had four catches for 158 yards.
For the Gobblers, Stuhlmiller had 179 yards, including a 10-of-24 passing performance for 107 yards.
Showalter finished with 24 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Broadway.
“I wasn’t happy with my performance last week,” Stuhlmiller said. “In practice all week, I worked on building my confidence up and getting our offense going. We know we are capable of driving the field like that.”
Coming into the contest against Harrisonburg, the biggest question mark around the Gobblers was just how well they would respond to a difficult loss the week before and if it would linger in the games that followed.
With a strong opening drive and a solid defensive performance, they eliminated those questions quickly.
“I told my team tonight that, as coaches, we view them as an undefeated ball team,” Grogg said. “That’s the way you have to present things, but I truly believe that. A few plays here and there and we’re 7-0. We have to keep believing in what we do. If we put it all together, there’s not a team I wouldn’t put our guys against.”
Box Score
Broadway 7 6 10 14 — 37
Harrisonburg 0 0 0 18 — 18
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
B — Showalter 3 run (Copenhaver kick), 9:01
Second Quarter
B — Showalter 4 run (kick failed), 8:12
Third Quarter
B — Stuhlmiller 5 run (Copenhaver kick), 7:43
B — Knicely 40 field goal, 2:34
Fourth Quarter
H — Walker 63 pass from Glago (run failed), 11:49
B — Carr 30 pass from Stuhlmiller (Copenhaver kick), 9:06
H — Burnette 78 kickoff return (run failed), 8:53
H — Walker 80 pass from Glago (kick failed), 6:29
B — Maul 12 interception return (Copenhaver kick), 0:43
