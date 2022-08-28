PALMYRA — Broadway knew it had to get better.
The Gobblers knew it all week preparing for their road trip to Fluvanna County on Friday and after a hard week of practices, including one interrupted by lightning, the time came for the team to show the results of their hard work.
Sure enough, Broadway delivered as it left Palmyra late Friday with a hard-fought 28-17 non-district victory over the Flucos to open its season.
“That’s what our program is about, we deal with a lot of adversity in a lot of different ways," Gobblers fourth-year coach Danny Grogg said. "We’re not always the most talented group on the field, but our kids play hard and they’ll run through a wall for you. They’re just blue-collar kids that you love to coach and will do anything for you, and they were extremely coachable tonight in all three phases.”
Broadway forced an immediate three-and-out for Fluvanna on the first possession of the game and then marched 72 yards in eight plays to open the scoring when Cole Wuenschel scored the first of his two touchdowns on the drive with an 18-yard run.
“We just took the adversity from the last two [scrimmages] and it motivated us to keep going forward and we wanted to prove who we are out here,” said Wuenschel who ended the night with 25 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
The Flucos answered with their own march, but were stuffed inside the 10 and turned the ball over on downs. Broadway then snapped the ball out the back of the end zone resulting in a safety for the Flucos to trim the Gobbler's lead to 7-2.
Fluvanna’s Isaac Lewis took the ensuing punt back all the way to the house for 60 yards, resulting in a quick nine-point swing giving them a 9-7 lead they would take to the second quarter.
Broadway was starting their next drive before a lightning delay sent both teams scrambling. After the delay, the Gobblers found a way to maintain a 14-play, 57-yard touchdown drive, ending on fourth-and-goal at the 12 with Ethan Wince-Pffamater finding Isaac Wouters for the score and giving Broadway a 14-9 lead.
The Gobblers didn’t stop there, as they recovered the ball on the ensuing kickoff and put up another fourth-and-goal touchdown before the half, with Wince-Pffamater finding Hunter Deavers this time to give Broadway a 21-9 halftime advantage.
Broadway started the second half with the ball, and proceeded to march down the field, including a fake punt on fourth-and-8 that resulted in a 19-yard run for Uriah Rutan. Shortly after, Wuenschel found the end zone for his second touchdown to give the Gobblers a 28-9 lead in the third quarter that the Flucos couldn’t come back from.
After the delay, the Gobblers (1-0) just kept finding ways to make big plays.
“I told our kids when we came out of the locker room that if we came out and we got that third-and-4, we were going to win the football game, and our kids believed in that,” Grogg said.
