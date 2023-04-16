BRIDGEWATER — After a dismal loss to Spotswood on Tuesday, Broadway bounced back in a big way on Thursday.
The Gobblers scored four unanswered runs in the final three innings to take down their Valley District rival in the Turner Ashby Knights 7-4 in Bridgewater.
Isaac Wouters came through in a big way for Broadway. Up by one in the top of the seventh, Wouters drove in two — adding some insurance runs heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The Gobblers bars got going in the top of the fourth, when second baseman Conner Michael and shortstop Bransen Hensley nailed back-to-back solo home runs.
The Knights scored three runs in the fourth inning to go up by one, thanks to a single from Micah Matthews and a two-RBI double out of Grayson Smith.
The Gobblers responded by notching two runs in the fifth, followed by the aforementioned two runs in the seventh.
Michael led the Gobblers with an even two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Hensley contributed two runs, two hits and an RBI.
Smith led the Knights with the two RBIs off the double, with Caden Swartley tallied a hit and an RBI.
Hunter Deavers tossed five innings for Broadway, followed by Ty Sharpe — who closed out the final two crucial innings. Despite losing, no Turner Ashby batters sat down on strikes. Tyler Hill threw the complete game for Turner Ashby and struck out two.
The Knights travel to Harrisonburg for Valley District action on Tuesday, while the Gobblers will have their crack at the Blue Streaks on Friday.
