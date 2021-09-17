BROADWAY — It was a cut-and-dry explanation for Cameron Showalter.
When the Broadway senior has big games, he knows who he needs to thank.
“If I don’t have big nights, the line isn’t doing too hot,” Showalter said. “But when I have big nights, it’s all on them. They are what gets me all of the yards, to be honest.”
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound running back finished with 19 carries for 136 yards in just over one half of action as the Gobblers rolled to a 42-8 rout of winless non-district rival Fort Defiance on Friday night in prep football action in front of a packed house at BHS.
“I thought our team did a good job limiting distractions,” Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. “I thought our coaching staff did a heck of a job tonight. Fort is a dangerous team. You’re going to get everything you got. That’s a tough team right there. Credit to them.”
Showalter’s 2-yard run capped off a 12-play, 60-yard drive to open up the game and set the tone for the Gobblers, who had their way offensively in the opening half.
After Broadway went up 7-0 following Showalter’s first score, the Indians were able to drive deep into BHS territory but three incompletions and a false start ended the drive.
“That’s been dogging us all year,” Fort coach Dan Rolfe said. “With a young team, that happens. It’s one missed assignment and we can’t get behind the chains. When we stay in front, our offense is playing well and good things are happening.”
The Gobblers, once again, wasted no time getting back to work as they marched 82 yards on eight plays with Showalter’s 6-yard run giving the home team a 14-0 lead.
“Cameron has been good,” Grogg said. “He’s bought into our system and he’s getting better and better each week at seeing what we’re trying to do offensively.”
Showalter added one more 1-yard touchdown run just before half to give Broadway a three-touchdown lead and cornerback Coy Thompson intercepted a pass from Indians quarterback Trey Miller on the ensuing series to end another FDHS scoring threat.
After Riley Miller broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run to finally get the Indians on the board on the first play from scrimmage after the half, it was Showalter capping off a five-play, 76-yard drive on the ensuing series with a 13-yard run — his fourth score of the night — that gave the Gobblers a commanding 28-8 lead with 9:18 left in the third.
“When I need to step up, I step up,” the soft-spoken Showalter said about his role as a leader. “If the team is getting a little too rowdy, I tell them to calm down.”
Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller also had, arguably, his best game of the season as he completed 11-of-18 passes for 192 yards and also finished with six carries for 98 yards and a score off a fake punt late in the fourth quarter to make it a 42-8 lead.
“We knew they were going to be in Cover 2, so we prepared for that all week,” Stuhlmiller said. “Behind the corner, we knew we were going to attack that spot. A lot of credit to [Fort]. They played hard. The score doesn’t reflect how they played tonight”
Showalter didn’t play another offensive snap after his third-quarter touchdown run as coaches tried to get others playing time and 6-foot, 225-pound sophomore Herschel Hoffeditz made the most of it with six carries for 42 yards and a touchdown himself.
Hunter Deavers had three catches for 69 yards for the Gobblers (3-1) while Coy Thompson had a 47-yard reception and an interception on defense, Brade Smith had a team-high four catches for 35 yards and Ben Hutcheson had two catches for 27 yards.
For the Indians (0-4), Riley Miller had eight carries for 100 yards and a touchdown while Will Brooks had two carries for 62 yards and Trey Miller had 46 yards of total offense.
“We did a great job tonight,” Rolfe said. “We made progress. The hardest thing is we have to remind the kids that when we relax, we are a different team. We hung in there, hung in there, hung in there but we don’t have the depth to just make a sub when injuries start. Those are just the types of things we deal with right now.”
As Broadway now prepares to face a tough Central team in two weeks, following a bye, there’s no doubt Showalter will be relied on heavily in order for the team to earn a win.
And the senior running back, in turn, knows who he’ll lean on as well.
“We’ve got work to do,” Showalter said. “We can be dangerous, though, when we want to be dangerous.”
Box Score
Fort Defiance 0 0 8 0 — 8
Broadway 7 14 7 14 — 42
First Quarter
B — Showalter 2 run (Copenhaver kick), 6:26
Second Quarter
B — Showalter 6 run (Copenhaver kick), 11:05
B — Showalter 1 run (Copenhaver kick), 0:26
Third Quarter
FD — R. Miller 75 run (R. Miller run), 11:37
B — Showalter 13 run (Copenhaver kick), 9:20
Fourth Quarter
B — Hoffeditz 2 run (Copenhaver kick), 8:59
B — Stuhlmiller 63 run (Copenhaver kick), 2:22
