BROADWAY — It appeared Broadway was coasting its way to a sweep.
Leading by as many as 10 in set three, it looked to be said and done for the Gobblers to secure the victory until a determined Eastern Mennonite team came storming back.
The Flames were in striking distance, and when the score became 24-22, Broadway second-year head coach Colton Frey called timeout in an effort to regroup his team.
In the huddle, Frey said he didn’t tell his girls anything special.
“I looked them in the eye and said, ‘Hey, we got this,’” Frey said. “‘Go do what you’ve been doing all night, don’t shy away from swinging big, [and] be confident in one another.’”
The Gobblers pulled together and, in a thrilling final exchange, nabbed a 25-23, 25-23, 26-24 match victory over the Flames in non-district prep volleyball action at BHS.
Frey said his girls played with a high-intensity level and maintained quality energy against a stout Eastern Mennonite squad.
“They [Eastern Mennonite] played a heck of a game,” Frey said. “Their defense was ridiculous [Tuesday]. I think we started to figure out where their holes were and to not just swing big.”
Senior Taylor Suters led the Gobblers with 10 kills and eight digs and said the Flames’ scrappiness was the most challenging aspect of their game.
“All of our hits that we thought were definite kills, they were right there under them ready to pick them up and send it back over,” Suters said. “It was hard to figure out where to place the ball, and it definitely gave us a challenge.”
Luckily for Broadway, Suters said they gauged the court better and put the ball where it needed to be. Suters believes the third set ended up being closer than expected because it was a battle of two teams refusing to lose.
“I don’t think they were ready to give up the set, and neither were we,” Suters said. “They were coming back point-by-point, and we just had to push through and get our final points. It was three [points] we needed to get to finish it, and they got 10 in that time. They were definitely sending the ball back over, and we weren’t ready for that [at] that moment.”
Sophomore Clara Denman contributed six aces for Broadway. Denman felt Tuesday was a great team effort in which they all gave an exceptional effort.
“Everyone was communicating and hustling for every ball,” Denman said. “That’s all it is — teamwork, and we did it well.”
Denman felt their energy level Tuesday was sky-high, and the excellent team chemistry has her optimistic about the rest of the season.
“I think we were incredibly hype,” Denman said. “We hyped each other up so well. Anytime somebody made a mistake, we all picked each other. … Everything was just great. I think we play really good as a team and we have really good team chemistry, and that’s just amazing. I’m looking forward to it for the rest of the season.”
Junior Wren Wheeler notched seven kills for the Gobblers, while freshman Madyson Ennis tallied 21 assists, and junior Ashlyn Spitzer found 10 digs.
The Flames showcased a valiant effort in their second match of the season. First-year EMS head coach Cat Snead, former Broadway junior-varsity coach, said they’ve worked extremely hard on their defense and teaching the girls that volleyball is a game of who commits the least amount of errors.
“As long as you can do the controllables, you’re going to have a good match,” Snead said. “No matter what you’re faced up against. Sometimes, you do face teams that are better than you, but as long as you’re there in the right position and you work hard at practice, it’s going to be a fun game. I was just really impressed with their hustle.”
The Gobblers (4-3) travel to Waynesboro (2-6) for non-district play Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while the Flames (1-1) travel to Mountain View Christian Academy Thursday at 6 p.m. for non-conference play.
The Gobblers went 2-3 last Saturday in the Fluvanna County tournament. Frey said they had their highs and lows against solid teams and were able to rally back from deficits to win sets — something that gives them confidence moving forward.
“That proved to us as a team that we can compete, no matter what the score is,” Frey said. “We can fight, and when we fight, good things happen. I think we fought really hard [Tuesday].”
The Gobblers will have a week-long break from matches after Thursday. Denman said they’ll maintain a simple mentality of “practice for games” as they get set for district play.
“We practice like we’re in games,” Denman said. “In practice, we go as hard as we can, and that gets us in the mindset that we need to have for games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.