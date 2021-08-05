BROADWAY — It's been a gradual rise and although the program isn't where he wants it to eventually be, there's plenty of reason for optimism moving forward.
As Danny Grogg enters the third season as head coach at Broadway, the progress the program has made since he took over has been impressive.
“From a confidence-and-mentality standpoint, I see a huge difference," said Grogg, who was a standout defensive lineman at Bridgewater College. "Our kids learned how to win last year and I think that’s the biggest thing. In year one, we had one win at the very end of the season and I thought we carried it over well."
This past spring, the Gobblers went 4-2 in a condensed season under the Virginia High School League's COVID-19 guidelines. Despite not reaching the four-team Region 3C playoffs, it marked Broadway's first winning season since 2014.
"I’m looking to expand on [the spring season] a bit this year," Grogg said. "I think our kids learned how to do that. All it boils down to is having that mentality we built after year one. It’s carried over each season and I expect it to again.”
Broadway's only to losses in the 2020 season came in a 28-21 loss to Valley District champion Rockbridge County and in a 21-14 setback to rival Harrisonburg in a game that was decided in the final minute of the contest.
Those two close losses provided the Gobblers motivation for this season and to get back to the postseason for the first time since that winning season in 2014.
“I’m excited," Broadway lineman Hayden Sherman said before the start of practice on Monday. 'I know the team is excited, the coaching staff is excited. It’s going to be wild. It feels good. We keep a chip on our shoulder.”
One of the biggest reasons for optimism for the Gobblers is the play of their offensive and defensive lines. Coincidentally, those units were a weakness two years ago when Grogg first took the job. But, the progress has been steady.
“We like to be nasty up front and that all has to do with our coaching staff," Grogg said. "With our offensive and defensive line, we’re in the third year of that building process. They were our weakest unit in year one and a strong focus last year. ... We’re looking to build on that. I like our leadership a lot there.”
Sherman is one of the most vocal leaders on the fronts and said the growth they've shown since 2019 has been enjoyable to witness.
“The mentality changed a lot," Sherman said. "They just want to go to work."
Behind that offensive line is one of the most versatile athletes in the Valley District in senior quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller, who is entering his second full season as the signal-caller after taking over late as a sophomore in 2019.
“It feels great," Stuhlmiller said. "I love the sense of normalcy that’s in the air. It feels like football season. It feels a little different. It’s bittersweet, my senior year. I’m more confident than I was last year, for sure, and I’m ready.”
Stuhlmiller, who is also a key member of the Broadway baseball team, said his role as a quarterback and, now, a senior is a stark contrast from past seasons.
“Our biggest focus is just working together," the quarterback and defensive back said. "We need to get that [chemistry] back that we had last year.”
With the odd spring season behind them, the Gobblers are focused on the future.
“The excitement level is just a different type of excitement this year," Grogg said. "We’re super excited, the guys are excited not to worry about some of the things we worried about last year. We have a lot more time to do what we need to do and put stuff in. That’s what we’re going to do — work on getting stuff put in place so that we’re where we need to be by our first game.”
Although Broadway isn't where Grogg eventually wants it to get to on a consistent basis yet, he's confident the team is moving in that direction.
And now, after building some confidence with wins, the players are, too.
“It’s just stepping stones," Sherman said. "Last year built a great base for us and now we’re just building.”
