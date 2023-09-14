BROADWAY — The stereotype around Broadway has existed for decades, but it’s one that Dan Rolfe has consistently tried to debunk when talking about their style over the years.
Are the Gobblers a hard-nosed, physical team that isn’t afraid to play that way? Of course.
But for years, Rolfe, the veteran Fort Defiance head coach, has heaped praise on the athletes Broadway has and their unique ability to surprise you with their speed and skill set.
“It’s kind of the same thing where you typically think smashmouth football team when you think of Broadway, but this year, they got guys on edges, and one play can allow them to break it open,” Rolfe said. “So, we have to play disciplined and remain locked in, or these guys are certainly capable of breaking open a big play at any point in the game.”
The Gobblers will host the Indians on Friday at 7 p.m. in a non-district football contest.
While the young Broadway squad, led by sophomore standout quarterback Uriah Rutan, comes in on a two-game winning streak and as one of the early-season surprises, Fort is a team that has also opened eyes for the wrong reason with a shocking 0-3 start to the year.
“When we talked earlier in the preseason, and I looked at the schedule, I knew the first three [games] were going to be brutal,” Rolfe said. “They’re three of the better teams in the area. Just looking at last year’s playoff results and what they had coming back, I knew it’d be a difficult stretch. Last week, we got some guys healthy and started looking more like the football team we’re capable of, and I think it was a positive step for all of us.”
The Indians opened the year by playing unbeaten Turner Ashby close for a half before getting blown out intermission and were overwhelmed on the road at Alleghany Highlands.
But last week, against state power Riverheads and the preseason Shenandoah District favorite, Fort showed the type of fight Rolfe expected out of his squad coming into 2023.
Now, despite an 0-3 start, the Indians remain optimistic their best football is still to come.
“Honestly, looking back at last week’s loss to Riverheads, that was the biggest thing we got out of it,” Rolfe said. “We were obviously going in there to win, but to play as well as we did in spurts, I think the kids got some confidence back. We have to get going this week and get going very soon if we want to accomplish some of the things we want to accomplish.”
The 1-2 punch of Trey Miller (22-of-45 passing for 233 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions) and receiver Talyn Armenreout (14 receptions for 175 yards and three scores) gets a lot of attention, but running back Bradley Hebb has quietly put together a solid season as well as the leading rusher with 33 carries for 255 yards and a touchdown for Fort.
But for Broadway head coach Danny Grogg, his focus remains on cleaning up his own team’s mistakes, particularly on the offensive end, after a sloppy win over Waynesboro.
“Our biggest focus has been executing better in the first quarter,” Grogg said. “We played really well defensively last week. If you take away a missed tackle, we hold them to 30 yards of offense. So, I was really happy with our defense. Our offense started off slow and didn’t execute well in the first quarter. A lot of that has to do with the week of preparation and such, with weird schedules and everything, so the biggest thing for us this week is getting back to normal and focusing on fundamentals, executing, being as good as we can be, and building momentum so that we’re playing to our full potential.”
Much like Miller, the Gobblers have their own playmaker at the quarterback spot in Rutan, who is 39-of-68 passing for 445 yards, five touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions while also ranking second on the team with 29 rushes for 214 yards and a score this season.
With other weapons around him, such as Hunter Honeycutt, Jordan Ennis, Ryder Post, and others also stepping up, Broadway is off to a surprisingly strong start to the season.
And with a pair of winless teams up next, the Gobblers know they have a chance to take a major step toward postseason contention with a win at home over Fort Defiance this week.
“I am most excited about what our team has done from Week 1 of camp to now and how they have worked and how our coaches have worked to be in a position to win,” Grogg said. “:It’s a young team, and to be in the position we are in is a credit to the coaches and players for the work they have put in. We’re focused on attacking the task at hand and the task at hand this week is Fort Defiance on a big stage.”
For years, Rolfe has tried to erase the stereotypical brand around Broadway football, insisting it’s a program filled with athletes capable of making big plays at any moment.
Coincidentally, his opponent this week feels much the same when facing the Indians.
“Fort is the Broadway of Augusta County,” Grogg said. “They’ve got the same type of kids we have. The quarterback and receiver are really good, and very impressive. Their offense goes through those two guys. A lot of credit goes to those guys and Coach Rolfe. I have a lot of respect for him. They’re fighting for their season, and we’re fighting to make every game after this more and more important. If we continue to do that, the following week is going to be more important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.