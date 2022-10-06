There’s something special about when Broadway and Turner Ashby meet on the gridiron.
While the rivalry can certainly get nasty at times and there’s no love lost between the two programs, there certainly seems to be some respect coming into this year’s matchup between the two Rockingham County foes.
“[Gobblers head] coach [Danny] Grogg does a great job getting his group ready to play,” Knights head coach Scott Turner said. “They are a very physical on both sides of the ball and play hard in all three phases.”
Broadway will host Turner Ashby on Friday at 7 p.m in a Valley District high school football matchup and one of the fiercest rivalries in the Shenandoah Valley.
Last year, the Knights defeated the Gobblers in a double-overtime instant classic in the regular season. But Broadway turned its season around from there and actually eliminated TA in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs.
“Defensively, they are going to stack the box and their defensive line is physical,” Grogg said earlier this week. “We have to win in the trenches and complete the easy short passing game.”
This year’s meeting certainly brings much different circumstances into it than a year ago when it was a battle between the Valley District’s top two teams and one of the best atmospheres of the entire season.
Although both teams have plenty left to still play for, Broadway enters this contest on a four-game losing streak. Turner Ashby, meanwhile, has been a bit better with a 3-2 record but is still coming off a lackadaisical loss to East Rockingham two weeks ago.
“I feel like we’re getting better each week and eliminating some of the things that we have to fix,” said Grogg, who is in his fourth season at Broadway. “When you only return three kids on each side of the ball, you’re going to have growing pains. If we can put four quarters together, we can be pretty dangerous. We still need to improve our passing game offensively to help open our run game and we need to tackle better defensively.”
Cole Wuenschel has been a bright spot for the Gobblers on offense with 558 rushing yards and six touchdowns in just four games played while quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter is slowly improving as the year goes along.
For the Knights, the offense is loaded with weapons as quarterback Micah Shank has 818 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns while Beau Baylor ranks third in the Valley District with 75 carries for 402 yards and six scores.
“We are continuing to get better each day and that is our focus,” Turner said. “We have a great group of young men that work hard. We need to continue to work on our technique and assignments.”
Although there’s not quite as bit animosity heading into this year’s matchup and perhaps not as much hype, the Turner Ashby-Broadway rivalry is one that dates back to 1956 and has a lot of history and tradition with it.
“We have to establish the running game and be more physical up front offensively,” Grogg said. “Defensively, if we can get lined up and tackle, I like our scheme. We need an explosive play in the special teams, too.”
This year’s rivalry pits a first-year head coach that has returned home to coach his alma mater in Turner against Grogg, who has developed a passion for the Broadway community that goes beyond the field.
Most importantly, it features two Valley District teams that are opening their league schedule.
And although there’s plenty of respect between the two, the physicality of this rivalry will never go away.
“We will have to match them physically and protect the football,” Turner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.