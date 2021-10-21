BROADWAY — Just keeping guys on the field is what's on the mind of Broadway coach Danny Grogg and Rockbridge County coach Mark Poston.
When the Gobblers and Wildcats face off tonight at 7 p.m. at BHS in a pivotal Valley District football showdown, there will be players dealing with lingering injuries, some returning from recent setbacks and a focus on maintaining full health before both teams presumably head to the postseason in a few weeks.
“We haven’t played one game with our entire lineup," Rockbridge County veteran coach Mark Poston said. "Our kids have been resilient, kept battling through it. It’s just one of those things you just have to deal with.”
The Wildcats are playing better football as of late with quarterback Miller Jay leading the Valley District in passing and the team earning a couple of impressive non-district victories over Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro.
And while an upset loss to Fort Defiance earlier in the year is a blemish on Rockbridge's resume to some, it was another game in which the Wildcats were missing nine starters, including a majority of their offensive line.
“I think that kind of ties into the first point," Poston said. "When you go into a game and you don’t have nine starters, it’s kind of hard to be disappointed in anything. We haven’t been healthy at all this year. Over the past two or three seasons, we’ve stayed really healthy. … It’s been a very, very difficult season, but the kids have found a way to persevere. We’re 5-2 and everything’s in front of us that we want. We’ve just done the best that we can do."
Both the Wildcats and Broadway enter this game in solid position to reach the playoffs as the No. 5 and No. 6 teams in Region 3C, according to the latest release of the Virginia High School League's regional playoff ratings.
With fellow Valley District foe Turner Ashby currently in the fourth spot, which would earn the Knights a first-round home game, both teams are eager to move up.
“No one ever really talks about them in the preseason, but they always have a good football team and they’re always in it at the end," Gobblers coach Danny Grogg said of Rockbridge. "They’ve got, probably, the best all-around quarterback in the Valley District. He’s one of the better arms in the league. Last year, I thought we did a really good job of making him a runner.”
While the Wildcats like to spread it out through the air and get the hands into their skill guys in space, Broadway has no problem sticking between the tackles and using the versatility of quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller to its advantage.
Grogg said that against a Wildcats defense that likes to stack the box, it could come down to the Gobblers' ability to make the long-yardage plays when open this week.
“It’s going to be big plays that separate us," Grogg said. "We could end up having one of these high-scoring games. We’re not going to change our game plan going in, though. We want to milk the clock, run the football and do what we do. That doesn’t change. We might just have to iron some things out once we see what they’re presenting us. It’s going to be about adjustments.”
There were similar sentiments from Poston, who praised the Broadway defensive line and the unit as a whole for their ability to apply pressure.
"All of your really good teams know what they want to do on offense and defense," Poston said. "Broadway knows what they want to do — they want to bring pressure. Pressure is always difficult for anyone who has to throw the ball for a living. You have to do things to counteract pressure or else they’re going to rub our nose in the dirt all night long. … That’s one of the reasons why our games have always been so close and competitive. We get after each other, but it also makes it fun. We enjoy playing Broadway, know they’re going to give it everything they’ve got and I believe we will, too.”
The Gobblers and Wildcats have had solid battles in recent seasons, even in down years for either program.
And with playoff positioning at stake tonight, another big game is ahead.
“We’re just focused on, every week in practice, getting better and working on us," Grogg said. "The biggest thing is keeping your guys healthy. These guys’ bodies start wearing down and you have to be creative in how you can keep your guys healthy going into Friday night. That’s the biggest thing.”
