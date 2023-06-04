LYNCHBURG — Rewind two years, and Joseph Kerr never envisioned competing at a state meet.
Now, the Broadway senior standout is returning home alongside teammates Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, Ryley Tinnell, and Walker Knicely as a Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion.
“I felt excited and happy because two years ago I never even thought about going to states and now we are state champions,” said Kerr about being part of the gold-winning BHS 4x800 relay team.
The Gobblers finished fifth as a team in the boys competition at the Virginia High School League Class 3 outdoor track and field state championship at Liberty University on Saturday in Lynchburg.
But the day’s story belonged to the record-breaking 4x800 relay team that brought home gold.
“I’m happy that the thing that we worked so hard for paid off in the end,” Tinnell said. “This was something we had all put in blood sweat and tears for together and it showed on the track. It was the highlight of my high school track career and was the best way I could have ended my VHSL journey.”
Santiago was also runner-up in the 400-meter dash, with Kerr seventh and teammate Uriah Rutan eighth, while Gobblers sophomore Tristan Yoder was sixth in the 3200-meter run, and Knicely finished fifth in the pole vault. Ryder Post, a junior, was also sixth in the discus for Broadway.
“The thought of going into states was to win it,” Knicely said. “It has always been the goal, and this year, we finally achieved it. Huge shoutout to my teammates for constantly pushing me, and an even bigger shoutout to my coaches for giving us this chance and showing us what we were capable of.”
Taylor Driver, a junior, also put on a show for the Broadway girls, finishing as runner-up in the high jump while also earning a respectable 10th-place showing in the girls 800-meter run.
“I’m extremely excited,” Driver said. “I have dedicated a lot of time into high jump. Ending states and realizing next year will be my senior season is a scary thing, but it is exhilarating. I know my goals and I want to use my extensive training to motivate me and trust that I worked to be where I am.”
Fort Defiance also brought home a gold medal with the girls 4x400 relay team of Taylor Cubbage, Abby Lane, Trinity Neff, and Kaity Ruiz cruising past the competition for another state championship.
“I was just happy to see how well everything came together,” Cubbage said. “We have been doing some very challenging workouts in practice to get me ready. … Our coaches tried to keep us well-rested this week to ensure we were ready. Every felt into play exactly as it needed to.”
In addition, Ruiz was runner-up in the 400, while Lane was third in the 1600, and the 4x800 also won.
Turner Ashby’s Raevin Washington won the high jump for a second straight year for the girls, while Katie Miller was fifth in the shot put, and Sam Briggs finished fifth in the boys triple jump.
For Spotswood, Madison Doss was ninth in the 200, seventh in the 400, third in the long jump, and third in the triple jump, while Taylor Myers earned fifth place in the girls 3200-meter run.
“I was just thanking God that I got another opportunity to be at states again,” Washington said. “My motivation was my family and my friends. I have put a lot of time into track and basketball and they aren’t easy to handle at the same time, but knowing there are people who look up to me and having me back through it all — I’m just thankful that I have those people in my life.”
Staunton’s Maaliah Cabell was third in the boys high jump and long jump, while Aurora Schwaner was seventh in the girls triple jump, while Waynesboro’s Jasmine Redifer earned top-seven finishes in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and the long jump to lead the way for the girls.
Little Giants standout Adam Groves was fifth in the 3200, while Amari Carter placed fourth in the 200 and third in the 100. Wilson Memorial’s Cassidy Plautz finished eighth in the 800-meter run.
“These athletes have been working hard and pushing each other for the past two years and this state championship is the result of that work ethic and team camaraderie,” Broadway coach Jenny Ennis said about the 4x800 team. “They fought through injuries, life struggles, and disappointments to get to where they are today; we are incredibly proud of them. They will all be missed next year, but they have helped build a legacy of success in our track program that will continue after they graduate.”
Brad Erney, the veteran head coach of the Gobblers who has worked closely with the 4x400 relay team over the year, also praised the group for fighting through an immense amount of adversity.
He said to see the hard work finally pay off with a victory was a fulfilling moment as a coach.
“It has been a pleasure to coach these boys the last four years, and to end their careers with a state championship in the relay is the perfect ending,” Erney said. “As Coach Ennis has said, they have fought through every challenge you could think of, but they stuck together and worked hard to earn that championship. I am extremely proud of each of them and the rest of the track team.”
For Santiago, the win was the perfect cap on what has turned out to be a stellar prep career.
And although, much like Kerr, he may not have envisioned it happening a few years ago, the Broadway star can now head to Eastern Mennonite knowing he’s a multi-time state champion.
“I’m just happy. Our last chance to win states, and we did it,” Santiago said. “We have worked really hard the past two years, and after coming up short during indoor, I’m just glad we pulled through and got the win. Really proud of my teammates and how far we’ve come.”
