It’s officially playoff time for area football teams.
The Virginia High School League officially announced its 2021 playoff pairings on Sunday with a big-time rivalry rematch in Bridgewater highlighting the loaded slate of games for this week.
Turner Ashby, which snapped a two-game losing streak with a 31-0 rout of Rockbridge County on Friday, will serve as the No. 4 seed in Region 3C. The Knights will host Broadway, which fell to Waynesboro in a 28-26 thriller on the road Friday and snapped a three-game winning streak.
The Knights defeated the Gobblers 27-21 earlier this year in an intense double-overtime contest at home.
This is the first playoff appearance for Broadway since the 2014 season. Turner Ashby, meanwhile, is back after missing the postseason during the condensed six-game season this past spring.
Both teams finished with one loss in Valley District play this season but the Knights earned the outright district title due to their head-to-head victory. It’s TA’s first league title since 2001.
Elsewhere in Region 3C, the Little Giants are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Waynesboro will be the No. 7 seed and travel to second-seeded Heritage Lynchburg on Friday.
As for Wilson Memorial, it earned the eighth, and final, spot in the postseason. The reward for the Green Hornets is a regional quarterfinal clash with Region 3C power Liberty Christian Academy.
Rockbridge County is the No. 6 seed and hits the road to take on No. 3 Brookville on Friday.
In Region 2B, Central jumped to the No. 1 spot after a win over Strasburg on Saturday and will host eighth-seeded Madison County in the quarterfinals on Friday in Woodstock. The Rams, meanwhile, finished as the fourth seed in the region and will host fifth-seeded Buckingham County on Friday.
East Rockingham is the No. 6 seed in Region 2B and will travel to third-seeded Clarke County on Friday. East Rockingham suffered a 14-0 shutout loss to Clarke County earlier this season.
As for two-time VHSL Class 2 state runner-up Stuarts Draft, the Cougars are the No. 2 seed. Draft will face Luray, which has now lost five in a row entering the playoffs, on Friday at 7 p.m. at SDHS.
