PENN LAIRD — From start to finish, Broadway controlled the mats on Wednesday.
In a meet that saw Broadway's 285-pound Dalton Fulk win in overtime, the Gobblers completed a perfect four-match campaign in the Valley District wrestling duals, winning 51-30 against Harrisonburg and 66-12 against Spotswood in Penn Laird.
Rockbridge defeated Spotswood 76-7 in round one and had the bye for round two. After having the bye for the first round, Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg 52-20 in round two.
Broadway head coach Brian Phillips was glad to see his team out on the mat, noting they had some kids who were out. He said he needed a few to come through with a win for seeding in next week's Valley District championship meet.
Two of the kids he noted were Fulk at 285 and Caiden Jones at 157 pounds, winning their respective matches. He said those wins are significant for them going into next week.
"Overall, for who we had, it was a pretty good day," Phillips said. "Obviously, there's some areas you can always improve on, but I was pleased with it overall."
Phillips was most impressed with Fulk's performance and Timmy Phillips' win at 113 pounds — noting they moved him up a weight class this year.
Fulk took a 2-0 decision win over Harrisonburg's Adan Salazar in overtime. He said that when it comes to overtime, both guys are tired, and it's a fight.
"For me, I knew he was as strong as me, so I just wanted to keep fighting," Fulk said. "When I got on top there at the end, I knew I had to finish it then and there. I threw a half in and ran him to his back."
Owen Hartman, at 150 pounds, and Grayson Ferrell, at 190 pounds, were the only two Blazers to come away with wins over Broadway.
For Harrisonburg, Zion Hunter (106), Izaack Cruz (126), Karim Mahaman (138), and Roman Chornoblavskyi (175) all picked up wins over Broadway opponents.
For Turner Ashby, head coach Marshall Smiley felt his team did a lot of good things, and it was a solid night overall, but he said he knows there's still room to work.
"We've still got some holes that we've got to fill [and] some things we've got to fix," Smiley said. "If they're going to go out and win a district title next Wednesday, we've got to wrestle flawlessly."
Smiley feels they've got good things going with Hunter Blosser, who picked up a win at 113 pounds. He was also happy with Walter Rhodes gutting out a win at 138 pounds.
TA's 215-pounder Daniel Offenbacker said he's been working on low double-leg takedowns throughout the season. That hard work paid off as he won by fall over Harrisonburg's Adan Salazar in 3:31.
Offenbacker knew his opponent was getting tired and took advantage.
"He wasn't in his stance or anything," Offenbacker said. "He was standing up most of the time [and] he was stepping back a little bit."
The Knights were able to pick up wins in all but four matches over the Blue Streaks, as Brandon Lopez, Charlie Blair, Rashad Parham, and Chornoblavskyi all notched victories in their respective weight classes.
As the teams focus on the Valley District Championship next week, Phillips said they'll need to get the wins they can get and believes it'll be a three-team battle between Broadway, TA, and Rockbridge.
"Every team's going to be in the same boat," Phillips said. "The kids that need to win, they need to get pins [and] they can't have too many upsets on their own team. That's why today, where we had a couple that were close matches, we pulled those out. That helps seeding next week and puts us further along in the tournament."
Smiley believes his Knights are capable of winning the Valley District title. He said if people were betting on who would win, they'd probably pick Broadway, but he's not giving up on his guys.
"I know that we weren't really the favorites last year either," Smiley said. "I know that if we show up and wrestle to our ability, we can come away with a district title. With that said, we still got some things we can fix too. I think we can be a better version of ourselves by next Wednesday."
