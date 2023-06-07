Although there were no teams from the Shenandoah Valley able to advance past the Region 3C semifinals this season, coaches around the league still recognized the area’s top talent.
Broadway sophomore catcher Sy Crider, senior first baseman Isaac Wouters, and junior shortstop Branden Hensley were all named to the All-Region 3C first team this week, joining a pair of Turner Ashby standouts in sophomore outfielder Micah Matthews and senior at-large Caden Swartley.
Wilson Memorial senior Dusty Cash was also a first-team all-region selection as a designated hitter.
The second team also consisted of local talent, with Broadway junior second baseman Conner Michael, senior outfielder Hunter Deavers, and junior ace Mason Lynn all being named to the squad.
The Knights placed junior Brandon Pettit on the second team as a designated hitter, while the Green Hornets were represented by senior outfielder Blake Rodgers and senior pitcher Finn Irving.
Fort Defiance senior Jack Liskey was named the All-Region 3C second-team shortstop.
