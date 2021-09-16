BROADWAY — Coming out of a film session on the Monday following a Week 2 loss to Strasburg, the Broadway coaching staff saw a change in their players.
The Gobblers, despite a 25-21 setback to the Rams, said they felt they were the better team that night and the scoreboard didn't reflect what had happened.
So when Broadway faces winless Fort Defiance tonight at 7 p.m. at BHS, the coaches and players both insist they won't take the Indians lightly.
“Any given Friday night, anyone can win," Gobblers third-year coach Danny Grogg said. "Our kids really understand that now and they know what the grind needs to look like during practice. Our guys are trying to limit mistakes in practice, so that on Friday, we’re not making those same mistakes.”
The matchup between Broadway and Fort pits a pair of former Valley District rivals against each other in a midseason non-district contest once again.
The Indians defeated the Gobblers 35-17 in Broadway in 2019, but had dropped five in a row, dating back to 2013, in the series before that victory.
“I know they’re going to be well-coached," Grogg said about Fort. "A lot of credit goes to Rolfe and his coaching staff down there. They’re going to be prepared. Whether they execute or not is up to their kids, but we can’t really focus on that. We have to focus on continuing to get better, which we’ve done every single week. We’re only improving right now. ... We want to hit on all cylinders.”
Broadway's defense, led by defensive tackle Christian Nicklow, has been impressive this season and the biggest reason the team sits at 2-1 thus far.
But the offense hasn't hit its full potential yet, despite strong play from quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller and running back Cameron Showalter.
“The one thing people always underplay about Broadway is their team speed," Indians coach Dan Rolfe said. "You expect them to be a ground-and-pound team and I do think what they do starts with that, but I don’t think they get enough credit for how fast they are. … They have a really good team.”
Fort has arguably the youngest roster in the entire area this season with six freshmen and six sophomores in the starting lineup on a regular basis.
Despite three losses to Turner Ashby, Liberty-Bedford and Waynesboro, Rolfe said he's slowly seeing progress from his players and that's what matters.
“Believe it or not, we’ve played well in halves and in spurts," the veteran Indians coach said. "We just need to find a way to stop the bleeding early in the game and settle down. Some of that is just the shock factor of how much faster everything is compared to the JV level. Once we settle down, everything is fine.”
For the Gobblers, the game marks another opportunity to maintain momentum.
“We’re going to try to control us as much as possible, but we know how homecoming can be," Grogg said. "There’s a lot of distractions. We’re going to have to fight off every distraction in the building all week and on Friday.”
Following the loss to Strasburg two weeks ago, Broadway's vision changed.
The Gobblers have grown in their confidence this season with two wins under their belt and now, they want to make sure they don't do anything to lose it.
“We have a good senior group," Grogg said. "Our coaches have done a great job on limiting that and not changing how we practice and how we coach. We’ve stayed intense, sending them the message that these teams that haven’t played well are the most dangerous because they have nothing to lose. We’re going to get everything thrown at us. They’re looking to knock us off. We have to keep grinding, pushing and focus on us as much as possible.”
