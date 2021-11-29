Conner Barnes, a senior forward, poured in a career-high 17 points as Broadway went on the road and grinded out a 49-34 season-opening non-district victory over Stuarts Draft in boys basketball action Monday.
Ben Hutcheson and Samuel Witmer, who are also both seniors for the Gobblers, added eight points as part of a well-balanced attack while Noah Hertzler and junior guard Jowell Gonzalez Santiago had six apiece.
Kevin Santiago added four points for Broadway (1-0), which opened the season with a win after going just 1-4 in a condensed five-game campaign under the Virginia High School League’s COVID-19 model last year.
For the Cougars (0-1), Devin Brydge, Harley Frame and Chase Schages all had six points apiece.
Blake Stinespring and Nate Wayne had five points each for Draft while Dawson Jones had four.
There were seven different players in the scoring column for the Cougars.
Broadway 13 4 22 10 — 49
Stuarts Draft 4 3 14 13 — 34
BROADWAY (49) — Ca. Barnes 0 0-0 0, Dove 0 0-0 0, Hutcheson 4 0-0 8, Litten 0 0-0 0, Michael 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 0 0-0 0, Herzler 2 2-2 6, Gonzalez Santiago 2 1-2 6, Witmer 3 0-0 8, Co. Barnes 7 3-3 17, Santiago 2 0-0 4, Hall 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-7 49.
STUARTS DRAFT (34) — Brydge 2 2-2 6, Wayne 2 1-2 5, Frame 2 0-0 6, Willis 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 2-2 4, Schages 2 1-3 6, Harris 1 0-0 2, Stinespring 1 3-4 5. Totals 11 9-13 34.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (Witmer 2, Gonzalez Santiago), Stuarts Draft 3 (Frame 2, Schages).
In other prep basketball action Monday:
Girls Basketball
Broadway 66, Stuarts Draft 40: Freshman Wren Wheeler had a varsity debut to remember, pouring in a game-high 19 points as Broadway opened the season with an impressive 66-40 blowout win over non-district opponent Stuart Draft at home.
The victory marked the first of first-year Gobblers coach Jeremy Fulk’s coaching career. Fulk, who previously served as a JV coach and varsity assistant at BHS, was named the Broadway head coach earlier this year.
Adding to Wheeler’s big night for Broadway (1-0) was a familiar face in senior Emma Bacon, who hit a pair of 3s as part of her 15-point outburst. Lindsey Wimer added 11 points for the Gobblers, who led by as many as 30 points in the first half, while Keely Spencer finished with a respectable eight points of her own.
There were nine different players that reached the scoring column for Broadway and everyone played.
The Cougars (0-1) were led by sophomore Anna Smith with 15 points while Sarah Taylor had 10.
Only five players scored for Draft, which managed to cut the lead to eight but ran out of steam late.
Stuarts Draft 4 10 20 6 — 40
Broadway 24 10 10 22 — 66
STUARTS DRAFT (40) — Swats 3 0-0 6, Cox 1 0-0 3, Taylor 4 0-0 10, Smith 6 3-7 15, Wood 2 2-5 15, Mikolay 0 0-2 0, Mason 0 0-0 0, Walter 0 0-0 0, Eutsler 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-14 40.
BROADWAY (66) — Atwood 0 1-2 1, E. Bacon 6 0-1 15, M. Bacon 1 0-4 2, Bynaker 0 0-0 0, Copenhaver 0 0-0 0, Dingus 2 0-0 4, Gatesman 2 0-0 4, Hardy 1 0-0 2, Spencer 3 2-2 8, Suters 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 7 2-3 19, Wimer 5 0-0 11. Totals 27 5-12 66.
3-Point Goals — Stuarts Draft 3 (Taylor 2, Cox), Broadway 6 (Bacon 3, Wheeler 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.