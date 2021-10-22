BROADWAY — It was a first half that went just how Broadway coach Danny Grogg envisioned it.
“These kids have been fighting for it,” Grogg said. “I told the team tonight that if we come out and punch them in the mouth and start fast, things are going to go well for us. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
The Gobblers used a dominant first-half effort to build a four-touchdown lead and never looked back en route to a big-time 42-0 victory over Rockbridge County in Valley District football action at BHS on Friday.
By halftime, the game felt like it was over as the potent Wildcats offense was held in check and Broadway continued to take advantage of good field position and untimely miscues to build a major halftime lead.
“We were telling each other it’s 0-0 [at half],” BHS linebacker Brody Carr said. “We were saying, “We can’t give up this ball game, can’t let a comeback happen. We ended with a shutout, which we love to see.”
Rockbridge got the ball to start the game and opted to go for it on fourth-and-3 at its own 46 — a decision not surprising with how successful their offense has been in recent seasons — but running back Andreas Poindexter was stuffed in the backfield, giving the Gobblers possession with field position at the RCHS 41.
After a 28-yard toss from Landen Stuhlmiller to Brade Smith set up Broadway inside the Rockbridge 15, Cameron Showalter punched it in two plays later to give the Gobblers their first score of the night at 6-0.
It was one of many series that the Broadway offense had in which they found creative ways to move the ball.
“He’s one of the hardest-working offensive coordinators in the business,” Grogg said of BHS assistant coach Dustin Taylor. “He works hard day in and day out, loves our kids. At the end of the day, he just wants them to succeed. He goes out there and puts a game plan that allows our kids to succeed. We took care of business.”
Following a three-and-out from the Wildcats, Stuhlmiller later scored on a 30-yard run for Broadway’s second score of the evening. Then, after Brody Carr returned an interception 65 yards for the Gobblers on the ensuing possession, Showalter got his second touchdown on a 1-yard plunge with 11:32 left in the second.
Broadway maintained momentum when Stuhlmiller recovered a squib kick on the ensuing kickoff and four plays later, it was Showalter with a third score that made it 28-0 with 8:57 remaining just before half.
“My coaches tell me to be patient,” Showalter said. “I have to remember it all the time — to be patient. I just have to believe that it’ll eventually open up at some point. And, sure enough, it did.”
Statistically, the Gobblers didn’t put up big numbers offensively in the first half but were efficient and smart.
Defensively, Broadway was stout with an interception, three turnovers on downs and a three-and-out.
“It feels amazing,” Carr said. “We were predicted to lose this game. Coming out and putting up 42 points and posting a shutout, too? That’s just amazing, man.”
The game was briefly stopped shortly in the second period after Showalter broke loose on the second play of the third quarter for a 45-yard touchdown burst up the middle that put the Gobblers up 35-0, got a running clock started for the second half and put the senior running back over 1,000 yards for the season.
The senior then capped the night with his fifth touchdown run on a 51-yard run with 5:45 remaining.
“It’s been my goal all year, all of high school,” Showalter said of eclipsing 1,000 yards on the year. “I couldn’t have done it without my linemen. I’m just so excited. I think we’re destined to do great things.”
Showalter finished the night with 19 carries for 145 yards and career-high five touchdowns for Broadway.
The Gobblers (5-3, 2-1 Valley) also got 91 total yards and a score from Stuhlmiller while Brody Carr had two receptions for 35 yards and also picked up a pair of interceptions as a linebacker on the defensive side.
Entering the game, Broadway was ranked the No. 6 team in Region 3C behind Turner Ashby and Rockbridge.
After a shutout win Friday, paired with a Knights loss, the Gobblers may be moving up multiple spots.
“Every win is huge because they buy into the goal of going 1-0 every week,” Grogg said. “This is a family and I think it’s one of the closest families we’ve ever had. Our kids are extremely coachable, our coaches work hard. None of this credit is on me. All of it goes to these kids and these coaches for buying in.”
Box Score
Rockbridge County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Broadway 14 14 7 7 — 42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
B — Showalter 10 run (kick failed), 6:40
B — Stuhlmiller 30 run (Stuhlmiller run), 4:55
Second Quarter
B — Showalter 1 run (Copenhaver kick), 11:32
B — Showalter 5 run (Copenhaver kick), 8:57
Third Quarter
B — Showalter 45 run (Copenhaver kick), 11:44
Fourth Quarter
B — Showalter 51 run (Copenhaver kick), 5:45
