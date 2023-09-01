STRASBURG — Moments after the Broadway defense went ripping toward the sidelines in excitement, exchanging enthusiastic midfield chest bumps and slapping high-fives while the visiting bleachers erupted in celebration, a whistle quickly halted the party before it started.
After the Gobblers appeared to stop Strasburg running back Jerome Adams a few inches short on a fourth-and-5 attempt at the SHS 45 with 1:46 remaining to seal a massive road victory, referees quickly reconvened and called for an official measurement on the field.
The result was a first-down ruling, and suddenly, the postgame party that Broadway had started was halted, and the Rams had new life with the ball at midfield and time remaining.
It turns out Broadway linebacker Jackson Little was ready to cut off the lights after all.
On the ensuing play, Little stepped up and picked off an attempted pass across the middle by Strasburg quarterback Brayden Hough with 1:33 remaining, sealing a thrilling 21-20 upset victory for the Gobblers in non-district prep football action on Thursday on the road.
“I took my couple of drop steps and saw the [running] back flying out,” the 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior said. “I don’t know if the ball got tipped or what, but I saw it fall right into my hands, and I was running for the end zone. I was running free. I was going crazy, man.”
Although Little’s game-sealing interception is what finally put a bow on a masterful performance by Broadway on Thursday, the game featured a little bit of everything.
Gobblers sophomore quarterback Uriah Rutan, in his 5-foot-10, 155-pound frame, played arguably the best game of his prep career, showing poise and control in the BHS offense.
Despite both teams being defensive-oriented squads, it was clear early that the offenses would have success, as both teams drove deep in the other’s territory on their opening drives before eventually turning it over on downs in a scoreless opening quarter.
But after taking over its second possession with 1:43 left in the first, that’s when Broadway started heating up, using a combination of play-action tosses from Rutan on the run mixed with some shifty runs up the middle from sophomore Hunter Honeycutt to move the ball.
Eventually, Honeycutt capped off a 10-play, 72-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that he received off an option pitch to give the Gobblers a 7-0 lead with 8:57 left in the second.
“It wasn’t perfect and executed flawlessly, but our guys put a lot of pressure on that this week to come out and execute with our motions and our formations because we had issues in Week 1,” Broadway fifth-year head coach Danny Grogg said. “We tried to help Uriah get the ball out of his hands quickly and let our athletes go to work, and I thought we did a really good job mixing up run, outside run, short pass, and long pass all game long. All the credit goes to Coach Garber and our offensive stat for what they put together tonight.”
The Rams responded, going on a 13-play, 58-yard drive of their own, capped by a 29-yard run by Hough with 2:19 remaining that quickly evened the score for the home team.
But on the second play of the Gobblers’ next possession, Rutan broke free with nothing but open field in front of him, racing 55 yards before eventually being slammed to the turf.
As Rutan hit the ground, the ball popped loose, and it was originally ruled a fumble.
But after the referees quickly gathered, that call was overturned, and three plays later on fourth-and-4, Rutan ran into the end zone himself from 5 yards out to give Broadway a 14-7 lead with 28.9 seconds remaining in the half, which they carried into the intermission.
“I knew I was down,” Rutan said. “I felt my knee hit. To get that score felt amazing. It was really big for the team. We were all hyped up and ready to go for the second half.”
The first-half momentum carried over into the second when Strasburg fumbled on its first play of the third quarter, and the Gobblers went marching on a short field in quick order.
Rutan eventually capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown toss to Caleb Estep, and suddenly, Broadway held a two-touchdown lead with 7:56 remaining in the third.
Ryder Post, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end with an offer from VMI, played a big part in that series and the entire offense game plan, accounting for three carries for 22 yards and six catches for 56 yards — a role that could be similar to what he’ll play in college.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever played in an offense where we’re passing that much, and I’m getting the ball that much,” Post said. “It was pretty fun. I think it showed our potential with moving the ball through the air. We didn’t run the ball a whole lot tonight, and that’s our identity usually. So, to be able to do that, it puts a lot of good stuff on film.”
The Rams, like any good team, made a second-half push in front of a raucous home crowd.
After all, this is a Strasburg program that hasn’t had a losing season since 2015, lost just one game a year ago, and won the previous two meetings over Broadway decisively.
The first response came less than two minutes after Estep’s score when Hough hit Anderson on a streak for a 46-yard toss that made it a one-score game with 6:18 left in the third.
Then, in the fourth, Hough hit 6-foot-7 tight end Walker Conrad on a 5-yard touchdown toss that suddenly looked like it would tie the game with 8:56 remaining in the contest.
Instead, on the ensuing extra point attempt, Hough, who also serves as the team’s holder on special team, took off running to the left side when he got the snap and was quickly bottled up by the Broadway defense, leaving the score 21-20 in favor of the visitors.
“Hough said he thought [the snap] was too high for him to get it down,” Rams veteran head coach Mark Roller said about the attempt. “So, he took off running. And when he did that, nobody else heard him with his call, and so he didn’t have anywhere to go with it.”
The Rams got the ball two more times after that score with a chance to take the lead.
The first ended with a turnover on downs with 3:48 remaining after Rutan, the same player who shined on offense at the quarterback spot, delivered a crushing hit from the defensive back spot on Adams as he went up for a catch and knocked the ball loose to end the drive.
“I’ve always been a defensive player,” Rutan said. “Defense just comes naturally to me.”
The second and final drive for Strasburg ended with Little’s game-sealing interception.
“Defense is fun,” Post said with a laugh after the victory. “[Gobblers defensive assistant] Coach [Brandon] Mays says that all the time — bend, don’t break. I think that’s kind of rooted in our minds, and that’s what we did tonight. We bent, but we didn’t break.”
Conrad, a standout in football, basketball, and baseball for the Rams with his lengthy frame, gave Broadway some trouble in various scenarios in the game, catching short passes.
But when it mattered most, Little was able to come up with the game’s biggest play.
“We talked to [Little] about that on the sideline when they made that play down here at the goal line, and we told him, ‘Pick the ball off,’” Grogg said. “We told him when they were going to come back out here after fourth down to keep his eyes on the tight end. We knew that situation could come back into play, and he executed it flawlessly.”
Although Little’s defensive play stole the show, Rutan’s night couldn’t be overlooked.
After earning the starting job following a preseason battle with fellow sophomore Zechariah Stuhlmiller, the speedy Rutan has been primarily viewed as a running quarterback.
Against Strasburg, however, he showcased that he’s able to be much more than that.
“This builds our confidence a lot,” said Rutan, who finished 15-of-21 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown. “We’re ready to get into next week, and we’re going to work hard.”
Rutan also led the Gobblers with 10 carries for 95 yards and a score, while Honeycutt had 15 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, and Ty Collins had two catches for 29 yards.
The Rams were led by Hough’s 121 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.
“It’s a huge win on so many different levels,” said an ecstatic Grogg afterward. “It’s just huge for our team. It’s huge for our program. It’s huge for our fans. It’s huge for our alumni. I don’t know when the last time we beat these guys was. This is a tough little rivalry we’ve got going with them, and that’s a good football team. They’re well-coached. A lot of credit goes to Coach Roller and his staff. They’ve got a lot of good football players. But I couldn’t tell you how hard these kids worked all week. That was a tough loss last week for us to come off of and to rebound on a short week at that, and our scout team gave us the best look we’ve had in years. A lot of the credit has to go to those guys right there.”
There were a lot of ups and downs in Thursday’s game, which took a toll on the Broadway players and coaches, with Grogg appearing exhausted and Post admitted that he had already processed a wide range of emotions from “crying to screaming and stuff.”
After an overturned fourth-down stop appeared to give the Rams the ball back with another chance to steal a win late, it would have been easy for the Gobblers to fold at the moment.
Instead, their junior linebacker stepped up and made a big-time, game-winning play.
And that was symbolic of the fight Broadway showcased throughout the entire night.
“This means a lot to me — beating this team,” Little said. “This is only my second year [at Broadway] with this team, and I hear it from everybody. This is a big team to beat. So, yeah, what was going through my mind? I was just happy to beat them.”
