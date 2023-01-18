BROADWAY — Having experienced a four-game losing stretch at one point this season, Broadway put up its second consecutive win Tuesday.
The Gobblers pulled away in the third quarter to defeat city/county opponent Harrisonburg 49-32 in Valley District girls basketball at BHS.
Broadway head coach Jeremy Fulk said his team struggled at times in the game, but ultimately, a win is a win, and he was pleased by their effort.
"We tend to have a little bit of an issue when we play against teams like [Harrisonburg]," Fulk said. "[We were] playing down to their level instead of playing to what we're capable of. It's just something we're going to have to continue to work on and get better at. Obviously, we came out in the second half and looked more like the team we're capable of being."
Broadway was up by two at halftime and outscored Harrisonburg 34-19 after intermission to coast to the decisive win.
Fulk said it was all about his kids playing like their usual selves.
"There were really no adjustments to make," Fulk said. "The problem was not scheme, in terms of what Harrisonburg was doing to us. The problem for us was just execution and effort from the girls."
The Gobblers (9-6, 1-2 Valley) shot 67 percent, led by sophomore guard Wren Wheeler with 16 points.
Wheeler said she felt the team's energy could have been better, but she was happy they ended with the win.
"We were able to talk at halftime and get our act together," Wheeler said. "I think that helped a lot and we were able to support each other."
Wheeler said it was great to get back to winning ways and that she always maintained confidence in her team. Wheeler said they'd be better prepared for Wednesday's game against Buffalo Gap with the win.
"It definitely is going to give us more energy [on Wednesday], make us more excited and have more confidence in each other," Wheeler said.
Senior Lindsey Wimer tallied 10 points for the Gobblers, while senior Lily Gatesman contributed seven points.
The Streaks (1-12, 1-3 Valley) ended with 40 percent shooting, led by junior Timberlyn Moore's 13 points.
HHS head coach Tracy Harding said the game got away from them when they started allowing Broadway to control the pace.
"We let the tempo of the game go to their favor [of] running up and down the court," Harding said. "[The] first half, we kept the tempo to our advantage by being real slow. We had about three or four minutes in the third quarter where we let them really push the ball and run on us, and that's what hurt us."
It's been a difficult season for the relatively inexperienced Blue Streaks.
Harding said there had been ups and downs, but she is proud of her team, that only has one player with varsity experience.
She was happy with their energy on Tuesday and felt they played with more confidence than they have all season.
"We've had some really bad games, but we've had some really good games like [Tuesday], even though the scoreboard doesn't show that," Harding said. "That's to be expected with an inexperienced, young team, but they have done really well at staying together and remaining positive and have a mindset that they want to get better."
For Broadway, Fulk noted they already have nine wins — the most they had all season last year — despite being young themselves.
With a three-game week, Fulk said it's always great to start with a win and hopes it boosts his girls' confidence through the next two.
"Whenever you can get a win, it's obviously valuable [and] getting a couple in a row is even more valuable," Fulk said. "We're hoping we can have a 3-0 week."
Harrisonburg 3 10 12 7 — 32
Broadway 8 7 18 16 — 49
HARRISONBURG (32) — Arebalo 0 0-0 0, Dayton 2 0-0 4, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Moore 6 1-2 13, Shifflett 0 0-0 0, Medhin 0 0-0 0, Lemon 3 0-0 6, Alvarado 3 1-3 7, Abraham 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-5 32.
BROADWAY (49) — Wheeler 5 5-6 16, Wimer 4 0-0 10, Gatesman 2 3-4 7, Gingerich 1 3-4 5, Deavers 1 0-0 2, Bacon 1 2-4 4, Billmeyer 1 1-2 3, Janzen 0 0-0 0, Dingus 1 0-1 2. Totals 16 14-21 49.
3-Point Goals – Broadway 3 (Wheeler, Wimer 2).
