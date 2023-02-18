FORT DEFIANCE — There’s been a constant battle between the ears for many of the skilled freshmen on the Broadway roster throughout the season.
Naturally, there were growing pains at times.
On other nights, they thrived and built confidence.
But the ups and downs that come with a high school basketball season, the pressure of playing in a talented Valley District, and embracing all the other changes that come with a move to varsity?
It was simply too much at times for all of them.
On Friday, however, several of the first-year players proved they belong, making key plays down the stretch as No. 9 Broadway rallied for a 48-42 victory over No. 8 Fort Defiance in the opening round of Region 3C girls basketball tournament in front of a solid crowd in Don Landes Gymnasium.
“That’s huge,” Gobblers second-year head coach Jeremy Fulk said. “These girls have bounced back and forth confidence-wise all year long. Am I good enough to be here? Do I belong on varsity? I think they proved tonight that they belong here and they’re in the right spot. These kids have worked their tails off all year and for them to step up and hit those buckets at the time, that’s incredible.”
Broadway led throughout the entire half, before a late spurt in the third quarter from Fort Defiance, including a couple of jumpers from guard Trinity Hedrick, helped the home team takes its first lead.
But trailing by four entering the fourth, the young Gobblers stuck together, battling through adversity and making their biggest plays late in the contest.
“We all came together as a team in the end,” Broadway freshman April Gingerich said. “We struggled at the beginning of the fourth quarter with the little things, but then we pulled together, and we knew we could come back and win it.”
Gingerich, a 5-foot guard, and Kaley Runion, another freshman that stands at just 5-foot-2, made arguably the game’s biggest plays late.
With just under five minutes remaining in the game, Gingerich’s driving score gave the Gobblers the lead back for the first time since the third.
Then, Wren Wheeler scored with 1:44 remaining to help Broadway get some cushion, and Runion delivered the dagger, catching a beautiful assist from junior Maya Bacon and scoring to extend the lead to six.
“They didn’t panic,” Fulk said about his young squad. “When they got down, they settles in and they started executing things the way we wanted them to do it and we were able to come away with a win against a really good basketball team.”
The Indians tried to stick around, getting a bucket from Mia Alexander to cut the deficit back to four, but Gingerich stepped to the line with 24.7 seconds remaining and drilled both to seal the win.
“I was nervous, but not a lot,” said Gingerich, who finished with six points, three steals, and two rebounds in the victory. “I’ve done it before. I just always tell myself to stay calm, and let it go.”
The game was sloppy throughout, with the two teams combining for 43 turnovers and struggling from the field at a combined 31% in the contest.
That type of game is uncommon for Fort, the Shenandoah District co-champion that thrives in its up-tempo, chaos-making system, but it was a style the Gobblers said they prefer because of how impressive they’ve been on the defensive end.
“We thrive on defense,” Fulk said. “We’re a defensive team. We can move fast with them. We proved that in the first two games of the [regular season]. I do feel like Coach Gale tried to slow things down a bit tonight, though, compared to what they normally do. They ran some zone against us, didn’t press us so much. … We had a good game plan. The girls were able to execute and ultimately, we came away with the win.”
Even though the Indians earned the title of co-champion in the Shenandoah and won most of their games during the second half of the season, injuries and illnesses have depleted the roster.
Ellie Cook, a James Madison women’s soccer signee, never suited up for Fort this season, while Calleigh Wilkerson, Cadyn Dunbrack, and Riley Davis are among the regular rotation players that had to miss Friday’s game due to various reasons.
“The past couple of weeks, we’ve been down seven or eight players,” Fort second-year head coach Mike Gale said. “So when you’ve done that for a couple of weeks — we had people out sick this week, and we had 10 dress tonight — but I just thought that was the best thing we could do. I’d like to get the full system, but we had a lot of girls tonight battling through different things, and I just didn’t think we had enough in the tank to do it.”
Ultimately, despite shooting just 25 percent from the field, 32 percent from the charity stripe, and committing 17 turnovers, the Indians kept it close.
Alexander led Fort (15-8) with 13 points and five steals, while junior guard Trinity Hedrick had nine.
The freshman Alexander joined Hedrick as a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection on Thursday, but the duo shot a combined 8-29 in the loss to the Gobblers, including 2-14 from deep.
“We did some things we haven’t practiced, and I felt like the girls did well,” Gale said. “We had a couple of breakdowns and it’s probably my fault, but credit to Broadway. They did enough. For our girls, I am pleased with our season. We had a lot of ups and downs, but we were able to pull through that and I’m proud of all of them. They learned a lot. I learned a lot. It was a good year.”
Taliyah Hostetter, a senior guard, finished with eight points and seven boards in her final high school game, joining Cook, Baylee Blalock, Adriana Shields, and Dunbrack as seniors graduating.
Despite those losses, the team brings back quite a bit of talent next year and beyond, with the core group of Hedrick, Alexander, Jayden Hostetter, Maecy Ann Frizzelle, and more expected to return.
“I’m sad to see the seniors go,” Gale said. “They have been tremendous for us this year. We do have a lot of returners, though, with tons of experience. So, I’m looking forward to it. We’ll still reflect on this season and miss this season. They’re all great people, and I know they’ll really do good things.”
The Gobblers (14-9), meanwhile, were proving the future is now despite their own youth movement.
Wheeler finished with 11 points and five rebounds to lead Broadway, while Lindsey Wimer, one of two seniors on the roster, had 10 points, and freshmen Gingerich and Hannah Tinnell finished with six apiece.
Lexie Dingus, the junior forward, had six rebounds, while 5-foot-11 senior Lily Gatesman dominated the glass with 13 boards and scored five points.
“There is no way for me to be prouder of the kids and the stuff they’ve accomplished,” an elated Fulk said after the victory. “If I told this group at the beginning of the year that they’d be 14-9 and heading to the second round of regional play, they’d look at me like I was crazy, right? But they bought into our coaching philosophy, and they’re doing the things that we’re asking them to do.”
The win over Fort marked the Gobblers’ first playoff victory since 2017, when the program went on a remarkable journey capped by a state title.
Wimer’s older sister, Sarah, was part of that team.
Despite being on teams that went through struggles most of her career and playing under various head coaches, Lindsey Wimer can now leave the halls of Broadway with her head high.
“There’s nothing like it honestly,” Wimer said. “I’ve never felt this feeling before, and it’s truly amazing to know that I was part of the group to turn Broadway basketball back around.”
Next for the Gobblers is a more difficult task, as they’ll head to top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy (17-5) for a Region 3C quarterfinal on Tuesday.
“We’re good enough to win,” Fulk said is the message he’ll relay to the team. “That’s been the message all year. Believe in yourselves. Believe in your teammates. Lock in, and listen to your coaches and we’ll go see what happens. All we can do is go give it our best try, and see where the cards fall. We’re good enough to win that basketball game.”
As Broadway prepares to take on the No. 1 seed, it’d be natural for some doubt to sneak in.
But the young Gobblers have been facing that battle all season long, wondering if they belong.
After their first regional playoff victory in six years, Broadway has proven they certainly do.
“I love it,” Wimer said about the freshmen making several big plays down the stretch. “I love working with them every day at practice, shooting partners and everything. They’re just great. I can’t say enough about them and how much they bring to this team. For them to finally realize how much they bring, it’s just great. It’s really cool to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.